BREAKING: US100 declines as Trump signals that '80% tariff on China seems right' 📉
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) loses in line with other indices on Wall Street as Donald Trump suggested that 80% tariffs on China would be right. Also,...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
WTI crude oil futures (OIL.WTI) are heading for a positive weekly close, rising 1.5% on Friday, as investors hope for favorable outcomes from U.S.–China...
Yesterday, May 8, 2025, the U.S. and the United Kingdom announced a trade agreement aimed at lowering certain tariffs and increasing market access. During...
International Airlines Group announced a significant aircraft order of 53 new long-haul planes, consisting of 32 Boeing 787-10 aircraft Commerzbank...
Record demand for Ethereum continues for the second day in a row. The price of the second-largest project is once again up over 9% to 2,370 USD, bringing...
Investor attention today will be primarily focused on speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FOMC). Apart from the speeches, no major macroeconomic...
Market volatility is limited in the first part of the day. Indexes in China are trading between -0.10% and 0.40%. Australia’s AUS200.cash...
Stocks surge on US-UK trade deal with the S&P 500 jumping 1.4% to 5,686, Dow Jones gaining 1.4% (over 500 points) to 41,523, and Nasdaq leading...
After Trump presented the trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the market is showing a shift towards more risky assets. Gold contracts are losing 1.8%...
President Trump unveiled a breakthrough trade framework with the United Kingdom on Thursday, boosting investor sentiment and driving the S&P 500 up...
The US wholesale sales MoM in April came in at 0.6% vs 0.9% exp. and 2.4% previously Wholesale inventories MoM came in. 0.4% vs 0.5% exp....
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 104B (Forecast 101B, Previous 107B)
Ethereum is up more than 9% today and testing key resistance at the 2,000 USD level. Improved sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market has...
Trump Administration plans to rescind Biden-era AI chip export controls, including the "AI diffusion rule" scheduled to take effect May 15 Warner...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Nonfarm Productivity (Q1): actual -0.8% vs forecast -0.4% QoQ; previous 1.5% QoQ; Jobless...
The race for Strategic Bitcoin Reserves has begun, and another U.S. state — Arizona — joins the game. Following this news, Bitcoin is gaining...
BoE Interest Rate Decision for May: Actual: 4.25%' forecast 4.25%; previous 4.50%; BoE MPC vote hike for May: Actual:...
Overall market situation: European stock markets are in a bullish mood after the White House boosted sentiment among semiconductor companies. The German...
The Trump token price is up nearly 13% after the U.S. President announced he will soon sign a major “deal” with a key U.S. ally (though he...
After yesterday’s Fed Chair conference, investor attention shifts to the Bank of England, which will announce its interest rate decision at 1:00...
