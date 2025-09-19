Target stock surges in pre-market on upbeat outlook
Target (TGT.US) stock jumped over 11.0% in premarket after a major US retailer posted better than expected earnings and optimistic outlook expects growth...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 5.1% YoY in February, the highest since June 1992 from 4.9% YoY in previous month and in line with market...
BAE Systems (BA.UK) have been on an upward trend since Russia's attack on Ukraine. The situation in Europe does not seem to be cooling down and the...
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN.US) will announce its expected results for the last quarter of 2021 on March 10 while investors are pending and will analyze...
While major European stock market indices launched today's trading little changed, weakness arrived later on and pushed blue chips indices from the...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests key support below 14,180 pt Earnings from HelloFresh, Covestro and Symrise Some...
Launch of Russian invasion of Ukraine and accompanying pick-up in geopolitical tensions triggered a flight to safety last week. Those flows have slowed...
European stock markets open little changed US ISM manufacturing index for February, final PMIs from Europe German CPI report for...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower while Nasdaq gained 0.41%. Russell 2000...
European stocks close lower Mixed moods on Wall Street Agricultural commodities prices rose sharply Bitcoin returns above $ 41,000 European...
Two major US stock exchanges Nasdaq and NYSE have announced they will temporarily halt stock trading on Russian based companies listed on their exchanges...
Tensions in Eastern Europe intensified over the weekend and prompted sharp declines in risky assets shortly after markets opened. The US Dollar rebounded...
Major Wall Street indices erased some of the early losses as investors monitor developments regarding Russian attack on Ukraine, including impact of fresh...
Today, uranium exposed stocks including one of the largest producers Cameco (CCJ.US) are gaining. Other uranium producers like Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US),...
US stock opened lower Ukraine and Russia officials meet at the Belarus border Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported record annual profit in 2021 Major...
The contract based on the German DAX index (DE30) opened today with a massive bearish price gap. Despite strenuous attempts by the market bulls and a significant...
Ukrainian government issued a direct appeal for cryptocurrency donations Putin placed his nuclear forces on alert Number of non-zero BTC addresses...
Shares of companies in the military sector are gaining before the US market opens. General Dynamics (GD.US), Kratos (KTOS.US), Northrop Grumman (NOC.US)...
Russian stocks in London plunge amid sanctions European banks take hit on Russian cut off from SWIFT BP offloads 20% Rosneft stake Rheinmetall...
Announcements made by the Western countries over the weekend have sent shockwaves across the financial markets at the launch of Monday's trade. The...
