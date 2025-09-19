BREAKING: US crude stocks rise more than expected
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while gasoline...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
GBPUSD pair dropped 1.6% to the lowest level since December 2021, while EURUSD fell over 1.50% on Thursday, as traders rushed to the safe-haven dollar...
US stocks fell sharply as Russia invades Ukraine Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected Alibaba (BABA.US) stock plunges after weak quarterly...
The US economy advanced an annualized 7.0% on quarter in Q4 2021, slightly higher than 6.9% in the advance estimate and in line with market forecasts. The...
The German benchmark index falls below the round mark of 14,000 points on Thursday. MN-Chart Today's decline brings the DE30 to a demand zone...
Cryptocurrencies as high-risk assets have suffered after disturbing news from Ukraine. Most investors did not expect the worst-case scenario to materialize,...
The worst case scenario - Russian invasion on Ukraine - is materializing. We condemn this aggression and try to analyze its consequences for the economy...
Launch of the Russian invasion on Ukraine is a top event in the markets today and will likely remain so in the coming days. Beginning of military action...
The arms industry is one of the few sectors of the economy, gaining amid fears and increased likelihood of armed conflict. These increases are not accidental,...
Russian invasion on Ukraine has sent European stock markets and global equity futures into freefall. Meanwhile, oil prices skyrocketed on concerns that...
Launch of the Russian invasion on Ukraine has been condemned by the international community and severe sanctions were promised by the West. A strong negative...
Russia invaded Ukraine, world awaits response from the West European indices set for massive plunge at session open Russian RTS index...
Key news on Russian invasion on Ukraine Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian army moved into Ukraine territory Putin in an overnight speech...
An, almost, full-sclae war on Ukraine has came to reality. Putin declared during an overnight speech that he has ordered a special military operation in...
Global stocks under pressure after US defense reports US announced further sanctions on Russia Commodities prices soar, wheat price highest since...
US defense official announced: Putin troops which station around Ukraine are as ready as they can be 80% in forward positions, ready to move out Russia...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock surges nearly 12.0% during today's session despite the fact that the spaceflight company reported mixed quarterly results...
Risk aversion returned on the markets after the start of the US session. Stocks took a hit and some precious metals moved sharply higher following the...
US indices pulled back sharply after Washington warned Ukraine that a potential full scale Russian attack could occur within 48 hours (as per Newsweek...
US stocks opened higher US500 bounced off major support zone Tenneco (TEN.US) stock price nearly doubled on M&A news US indices launched...
