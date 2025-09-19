Palo Alto unveils new platform and upbeat quarterly results
Palo Alto Networks is a cyber security company. Firm delivered a very successful Q4 2021 report beating analysts' forecasts. In the pre-market the...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Lowe's (LOW.US) stock rose more than 2.5% in premarket after the US home improvement chain reported stronger than expected fourth quarter results and...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 15,800 pts area Earnings from Puma and Deutsche Telefonica European stock market...
Unfortunately, tensions in the eastern Ukraine escalated following the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. While it is too soon to speak about an outright...
Western countries started imposing sanctions on Russia for its violation of the Ukrainian border. Sanctions on financial companies as well as some Russian...
European stock markets opened slightly higher West imposes sanctions on Russia Earnings from Booking and Ebay European stock...
The actual conflict between Russia and Occident is pushing risk assets under pressure. However, some commodities gain from these geopolitical tensions. ...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.01%, Dow Jones moved 1.42% lower and Nasdaq finished 1.23% lower. Russell...
European indices finished session in mixed moods Wall Street moves lower, S&P 500 hits 4-week low Russia recognizes expanded borders of separatist...
Yesterday's recognition of the independence of the two separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk was met with disapproval by the international community...
Major US indices deepened downward move ahead of highly anticipated speech from President Biden on Ukraine and potential sanctions against Russia. So far...
Crypto billionaire and Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin shared his own observations regarding the cryptocurrency market according to Bloomberg: Cryptocurrencies...
President Putin confirmed that Russia recognizes expanded borders of the breakaway republics in the Donbas. Head of Russia did not indicate what the 'expanded'...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock erased premarket losses and jumped nearly 4% higher on Tuesday, despite the fact Wells Fargo downgraded the sports betting company...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 110.5 in February, from the previous month's downwardly revised 111.1 and compared...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 57.5 in February from 55.5 in January and above market forecasts of 56.0, preliminary estimates...
US stocks opened higher Russia faces sanctions after Putin send forces into Ukraine's breakaway regions Macy’s (M.US) stock surges following...
NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares have lost up to 70% of their capitalization since hitting their highs near $67 in January 2021. The current market sell-off, fueled...
Oil Russia recognized separatists' republics in Donbas. Russia sent a peacekeeper mission to the region, violating the officially recognized...
Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced today, after the...
