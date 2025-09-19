Daily summary: Global stocks extend losses on geopolitical anxieties
Pressure remains on global stock markets Conflict intensifies in eastern Ukraine Iran nuclear deal is taking shape according to Reuters European...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
It is hard to say that the situation has changed significantly in recent days. In fact, the tension around a potential conflict is fueled by small events....
Roku stock slumped 25% on Friday despite better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter. However the streaming giant posted weak revenue figures...
General Dynamics (GD.US) is one of the largest companies from the US Aerospace & Defense sector. The company is engaged in the production of military...
The discussion around the cryptocurrency market is gaining momentum. The SEC wrote back to American politician Tom Emmer. In November 2021, Emmer asked...
EURUSD pair rebounded sharply in recent minutes due to the stronger euro. Additionally, we see a recovery on the side of European bond yields. The ECB...
Tense situation around Ukraine is expected to dominate market moods next week as well. Possibility of a Russia-Ukraine military conflict remains high and...
Crude oil is gearing up for its first weekly loss after 8 weeks of consistent gains. Such a long period of uninterrupted growth has not been seen lately,...
US stock opened in mixed modds Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine order evacuation of civilians Roku (ROKU.US) and DraftKings (DKNG.US) shares...
We can observe an increase in volatility on some markets today, although the movements at the moment are not significant. The EURUSD dropped just over...
Canada retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the USDCAD pair. Highlights...
Bitcoin took a hit yesterday as reports of Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists exchanging fire in eastern Ukraine increased appetite for safe...
European markets trade mixed DAX tests support zone at 15,240 pts Allianz takes €3.7 billion charge on hedge fund implosion European...
Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to be the main driver of moves in the markets. US indices took a hit yesterday as Western officials insisted that there...
European market set to open flat Russia-Ukraine tensions remain key driver in the markets Long weekend in the US ahead European...
US indices plunged yesterday as the situation near the Ukraine-Russia border remained tense. S&P 500 dropped 2.12%, Nasdaq plunged 2.88% and...
Global stocks under pressure Growing tensions in Ukraine Gold breaks $1900 level, Bitcoin under pressure It cannot be denied that the...
The company's financial results released on 16 February 2022 positively surprised analysts. NVidia was one of the beneficiaries of the Covid-19...
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been discussed for several months, but the gathering of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine began around...
US stocks opened lower Russia has decided to expel the Deputy US Ambassador. Walmart (WMT.US) stock price rises following upbeat quarterly results US...
