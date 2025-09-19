US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower as geopolitical tensions flare
US stocks opened lower Russia has decided to expel the Deputy US Ambassador. Walmart (WMT.US) stock price rises following upbeat quarterly results US...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
In spite of continued assurances from Russia that it is withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border, the situation remains tense. US and EU officials...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.248million in the week ended February 12, compared to 0.225 million reported...
Palantir (PLTR.US) shares fell briefly 14% in premarket after the software company grew revenue more quickly than anticipated in the fourth quarter, however...
Oil Short-term volatility on the oil market is fuelled by two factors - potential Russian invasion on Ukraine and potential Iran nuclear deal The...
At midday on Thursday, the German benchmark index is trading at the level of yesterday's closing price. D1 chart Recently, there have been...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. As expected, CBRT decided to leave the main 1-week...
European indices trade mixed DE30 trades flat on the day Airbus proposes €1.50 dividend per share from 2021 profits European...
Oil prices took a hit in the late evening yesterday on news that Iranian nuclear deal is just days away. The United States, China and France were positive...
European markets set to open lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to announce rate decision at 11:00 pm...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.09%, Dow Jones dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq declined 0.11% and Russell 2000 added...
Mixed moods in Europe Conflicting information from NATO and Russia Minutes showed Fed may raise rates in March US oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly European...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in January has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise, however triggered some moderate moves...
Viacom CBS (VIAC.US) stock slumped over 21% during today's session after the media giant posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company which is...
Retail sales rose to 3.8% in January Core retail sales increased to 4.8%; December figures revised lower US retail sales rebounded sharply...
Today's publication should bring no changes in terms of communication from the central bank. In January, Jerome Powell confirmed his hawkish stance,...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly, gasoline stockpiles dropped,...
US stock opened lower US retail sales well above expectations FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US...
Industrial production in the US increased to 1.4% from a month earlier in January, from -0.1% decline in December and above market...
Shares of the company offering the popular gaming platform Roblox (RBLX.US) are losing nearly 15% in pre-session trading. The company's Q4 2021 report...
