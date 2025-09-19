Top three charts of the week: GOLD, RUS50, USDRUB (16.02.2022)
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. The price of this commodity has been trading in a sideways move for a long time....
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected but did not trigger any major moves...
Shopify (SHOP.US) stock fell more than 5% in premarket on Wednesday despite the fact that the Canadian e-commerce giant posted better than expected Q4...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 erases morning gains MTU Aero Engines gains after Q4 2021 earnings release European...
Market moods improved yesterday after Russia announced that it is withdrawing some troops from the Russia-Ukraine border. Evidence of an actual withdrawal...
The Bitcoin market had been grappling with numerous macro headwinds, from the tightening of Fed policy expected in March, and fears of a potential conflict...
European markets set to open slightly higher FOMC minutes, US retail sales data for January Earnings from Nvidia, Shopify and Kraft-Heinz Futures...
US indices gained yesterday as Russian-Ukrainian tensions eased somewhat. S&P 500 added 1.58%, Dow Jones gained 1.22% while Nasdaq and Russell...
European stocks rebound sharply Upbeat moods on Wall Street Russia appears to be backing away from an immediate invasion of Ukraine European...
Marriott (MAR.US) stock jumped more than 5.0% during today's session after the hotel operator posted better than expected quarterly results. Company...
Selling pressure can be observed on the oil markets on Tuesday, with both Brent and WTI futures losing more than 4% as news that part of the Russian troops...
US stocks opened higher Russia says it will withdraw some of its troops from Ukraine 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) opened additional seat reservations aboard its spacecraft with a minimum deposit of $150,000. The total cost of a ticket is currently...
Annual producer inflation in the United States remained unchanged at 9.7% in January, which was the highest since data were first calculated...
Palantir Technologies dropped over 70% from early-2021 all-time highs Company signed numerous deals in late-2021 and early-2022 Q4...
European markets trade higher DE30 defends 15,070 pts support again Siemens Healthineers proposes €0.85 dividend per share for...
Shares of airline companies have been dropping recently due to the escalation of Russian-Ukrainian tensions, cancellations of some flights and the...
Cryptocurrencies are recovering from a recent pullback today. Gains range from +1.4% in case of BITCOINCASH to +7.0% in case of BINANCECOIN. Bigger and...
European stock market indices and US index futures jumped shortly after the start of the European cash trading session. Russia said that its troops are...
European stock markets set to open lower PPI inflation data from US GDP report from Poland and euro area Futures markets...
