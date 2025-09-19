Economic calendar: Euro area GDP, US PPI inflation
European stock markets set to open lower PPI inflation data from US GDP report from Poland and euro area Futures markets...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones declined 0.49% and Russell 2000 moved 0.46% lower....
European indices fall for third session amid rising geopolitical tensions Russian troops are reportedly leaving assembly points and moving to attack...
Major indices resumed downward move after US officials announced that satellite images show Russian troops leaving assembly points and moving to attack...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) stock jumped over 12% on Monday after George Soros' fund company disclosed its $ 2 billion investment. One of the main...
The specter of an armed conflict, often caused by the expansive policies of powers such as Russia, has always been the cause of panic among investors and...
US stock index futures rebounded after Lavrov's comments Fed's Bullard wants to 'front-load' rate hikes to get inflation under...
Potential Russian invasion weighs on market moods Bitcoin hashrate surged to all-time highs Ethereum transaction fees fall to multi-month lows Cryptocurrencies...
European stock market indices and US futures jumped in the early afternoon following comments from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Lavrov said that while...
Financial markets have been quite volatile due to recent geopolitical uncertainties between Russia-Ukraine. The stock market remains under pressure,...
European indices plunge DE30 tries to climb back above 15,000 pts Allianz buys majority stake in Greek insurance company European...
Rising risk of Russia invading Ukraine is triggering moves on the global financial markets. According to media reports, US intelligence sees the risk of...
Major European stock market indices launch a new week with big bearish price gaps. Declines deepened after the start of the cash session. Concerns over...
European markets set to open lower Potential Russia-Ukraine conflict to keep markets moving FOMC minutes and CBRT rate decision later...
Wall Street indices took a hit late on Friday after reports surfaced saying US sees possibility of Russia invading Ukraine even before Winter Olympics...
In this webinar you will learn how can markets react to Russian aggression what does another inflation beat in the US mean for the Fed which...
The news from US intelligence that the Russian aggression on Ukraine was a done deal spooked markets on Friday. While Russian denied it, the situation...
Friday afternoon sees a major spike in risk aversion in a response to news from US intelligence that Russia had already decided over Ukraine invasion....
The last session and the week as a whole are not ending very well for the stock market. Of course, this can be linked to yesterday's inflation reading...
According to Intel (INTC.US), the world is now entering the era of the Metaverse and the technology known as Web 3.0. The company has also identified blockchain...
