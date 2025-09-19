3 markets to watch next week (11.02.2022)
Another surge in US CPI inflation caught markets off guard and triggered a sell-off on global stock markets. Indices will get a chance to move next week...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is a German multinational corporation providing food delivery and online ordering services. The company operates in over 50 countries...
Once again we see a strong fall in the UoM consumer confidence index. This time the index falls almost to 60 points, lowest reading since 2011. Specifically,...
The last trading session of the week on the US stock market opens in a slightly better mood. Markets are trying to recover from yesterday's sell-off,...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests 15,300 pts area Delivery Hero takes another dive European stock markets launched...
US inflation reading for January 2022 that was released yesterday sent shockwaves through the financial markets. Another massive acceleration in US consumer...
European markets set to open lower Flash UoM Data, Russian rate decision UK GDP growth reached 6.5% YoY in Q4 2021 European...
US indices plunged yesterday following another acceleration in the US CPI inflation. S&P 500 dropped 1.81%, Dow JOnes moved 1.47% lower while...
Mixed moods in Europe US CPI inflation highest since 1982 Increased volatility on Wall Street 10-year Treasury yield above 2.0% European...
Feds Bullard comments, which is a voting member in 2022, caused some volatility on USD and stock markets. Bullard said that he favors a 100 basis point...
Mattel (MAT.US) stock rose over 12% during today's session after the toy maker reported better than expected quarterly results. Mattel earned 53 cents...
US30, similarly to other futures for the US indices, plunged after the release of US inflation data. Nevertheless, the sell-off slowed down around the...
US inflation jumped to a new 40-year record high. Core inflation highest since August 1982 Consumer price inflation in the United States rose...
Disney (DIS.US) stock launched today's session with a nearly 10% bullish price gap after the company posted solid quarterly results and provided upbeat...
US stocks opened lower US CPI inflation rose sharply in January Disney (DIS.US) stock jumped 7% after upbeat quarterly results US indices launched...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for January has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy remain elevated in January....
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped more than 5% in the pre-marketing market despite the social media company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Key...
Uber reported Q4 2021 results yesterday Revenue and EPS beat expectations Delivery segment outperforms core Mobility segment Company...
Today at 1:30 pm BST the US CPI inflation data will be released. Another 40-year record is expected with a reading of 7.3% y / y. The previous inflation...
The German benchmark index could continue its recovery on Thursday for a fourth day in a row. D1 chart The DE30 is trading slightly higher ahead...
