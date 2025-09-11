Heico down 10% from the all-time high 📉What's next for the aerospace niche giant?
Heico (HEI.US) shares have been among the biggest winners of the past several months, performing strongly and leading gains in the U.S. industrial sector...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
European stock indices recorded moderate gains during Tuesday's trading session. Yesterday, Wall Street stocks fell after industrial production data...
Oil prices are easing slightly, falling more than 1% today, but are still near one-month highs after new U.S. sanctions targeted shipping firms accused...
According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters on Sunday, the OPEC cartel may decide to further increase oil production. Interestingly, OPEC+ was supposed...
The Australian dollar is leading the rebound among major currencies against the U.S. dollar (AUDUSD: +0.15%), which began after a sell-off in the U.S....
Eurozone PPI (M/M) Jul: 0.4% (est 0.1%; prev 0.8%) -PPI (Y/Y): 0.2% (est 0.1%; prev 0.6%) The PPI report suggests that overall producer prices rose...
Devon Energy's (DVN.US) stock price has been on a downward trend since mid-April 2024. However, looking at the D1 chart from a technical perspective,...
08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for August: HCOB France Services PMI: actual 49.8; forecast 49.7; previous 48.5; HCOB France Composite...
The turmoil surrounding Donald Trump’s tariffs is taking a back seat as markets await the Supreme Court’s decision, while investors’...
Wall Street closed lower yesterday, reflecting market concerns over renewed trade uncertainty and a weaker-than-expected ISM manufacturing report....
U.S. equity indexes fell during Tuesday’s session, extending their correction. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 lost over 1.2% and nearly 1.1%,...
Arabica coffee (COFFEE) futures on ICE are down more than 2%, resuming downward momentum after prices briefly climbed above the 380 level. On one hand,...
In September, the EUR/USD pair came under pressure to weaken, despite inflation in the eurozone being slightly higher than expected. The HICP rose to 2.1%,...
Futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) are rising almost 9% today, reacting to the broad sell-off across the US equities, triggered by rising treasuries...
Shares of PepsiCo (PEP.US) tries to rebound today, rising more than 3% after the news that activist fund, Elliott Management disclosed $4 billion stake...
US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August 48.7 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.0) New Orders: 51.4 (Forecast 48, Previous 47.1) Employment: 43.8 (Forecast...
U.S. stock market sentiment is softening on Tuesday, just ahead of the release of the August ISM Manufacturing report. Investors remain concerned about...
The decline in stock market indices is gaining momentum today. The US100 is down nearly 2% and testing the 50-day EMA, with selling pressure clearly visible...
Henry Hub US natural gas futures (NATGAS) are down more than 3% today, pressured by high production levels and cooler weather forecasts in the United States. The...
InPost published its results for the second quarter of 2025, which failed to meet analysts’ expectations and received mixed reactions from investors....
