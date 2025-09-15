Investing in uranium: Is nuclear power the energy solution?
Will robots be able to drive for us in the future? Will they be able to perform surgeries with a high level of precision? Will mobile phones, cars, or...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures are rising over 1.3%, breaking above 20,100 points amid optimism sparked by media reports suggesting Trump plans to repeal strict...
08:00 GMT, Norway, Norges Bank Deposit Rate: actual / forecast / previous 4.5% The USDNOK has halted its downward swing after the rate was...
07:30 GMT, Sweden - Riksbank Policy Rate: actual / forecast / survey 2,25% Following the hike prior to the decision, the EURSEK keeps adding after...
The Fed meeting is behind us, but it’s not the end of the central bank week. The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision today,...
Wall Street closed yesterday's session in the green despite Jerome Powell’s mundane tone at the post-FOMC press conference (DJIA:...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for March: German Industrial Production: actual 3.0% MoM; forecast 0.9% MoM;...
U.S. stock indexes ended the day slightly higher. The S&P 500 (US500) gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq 100 (US100) rose 0.2%. Earlier in the session,...
The futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains slightly as markets react to neutral Fed stance, Trump remarks and Alphabet sell-off driven by Apple focusing on...
US Federal Reserve hold interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. Now the Fed chair Powell comments on US economy and monetary policy. Fed chair signals 'no...
US Interest Rate Decision: 4.5% vs 4.5% exp. and 4.5% previously Markets react with caution on US Federal Reserve decision. Also, Donald Trump ahead...
Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL.US) tumble 8% as Apple (AAPL.US) plans to add AI functions to its Safari search. Markets expect that this move may be risky for...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -2.032M (Forecast -1.858M, Previous -2.696M) Gasoline inventories: 0.188M vs -1.2M exp. and -4.003M previously Distillate...
US indices edge higher ahead of the Fed decision at 6 PM GMT (Powell's Press Conference at 6:30 PM GMT); US100 gains almost 0.45% Arista Networks...
Yesterday, in the second half of the day, New Hampshire made history as the first U.S. state to adopt a law allowing the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin...
The market is pricing in a mere single-digit percentage probability of a rate cut by the Fed at today's meeting. Despite repeated calls for easing...
Cocoa futures (COCOA) are outperforming all other agricultural commodities traded on the ICE and CBOT exchanges today. After dipping below $9,000 per ton...
Futures on US Henru Hub natural gas (NATGAS) are up more than 3% today, testing $3.60 level. The main goal for natural gas buyers is now recent, local...
Shares of German energy infrastructure specialist Friedrich Vorwerk (VH2.DE) are down nearly 5.5% today, ranking among the weakest performers on the German...
Siemens Healthineers AG widened its adjusted earnings per share forecast for the full year to €2.20 to €2.50, down from the previous guidance...
