☕ Coffee at 10-year highs!
Coffee has finally broken to fresh multi-year highs following a 2-month long sideways move. Coffee trades at the highest level in 10 years. What fuels...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed attack on 50% retracement Delivery Hero, Deutsche Boerse and Siemens reported...
Release of the US CPI data for January is a key event of the day. Report will be published at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to boost volatility on the USD...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT Earnings reports from Twitter, Coca Cola and Aurora...
US indices had another session of strong gains in a row. S&P 500 gained 1.45% yesterday while Nasdaq rallied 2.08%. Dow Jones gained 0.86% and...
European bourses finished deeply in green Wall Street rallies for a second day US oil inventories fell unexpectedly European indices rose sharply...
This week we can observe strong increases in coffee prices. Currently, the price of coffee is at its highest level since September 2011 and prospects indicate...
According to analysts of one of the largest banks in the world, Wells Fargo (WFC.US), the cryptocurrency market is still 'young' and is in a phase...
Lyft (LYFT.US) stock rose more than 4.5% during today's session after ride-hailing reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share, slightly beating...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude and gasoline inventories fell unexpectedly while distillate inventories...
US stocks opened higher US2000 approaches major resistance Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly earnings US indices...
DE30 First, let’s look at the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the recent sell-off once again was stopped...
Peloton Interactive PTON.US is an exercise equipment and media company. Peloton's flagship products are treadmills and stationary bikes with internet...
Dogecoin investor activity has increased significantly in recent days after a period of strong declines. The project promoted by Elon Musk is extremely...
European markets trade higher DE30 trades 1.5% higher on the day Deutsche Bank drops on Cerberus share sale European stock...
Bitcoin has been slowly recovering from the November 2021 - January 2022 sell-off for almost 3 weeks already. The recovery move accelerated by the end...
After three months in a persistent downtrend, the Bitcoin market has caught a bid, with the market trading above and holding the psychological $40,000...
European markets set to open higher Earnings from Walt Disney and Uber Technologies API report showed unexpected drop in US oil inventories European...
In spite of a pick-up in yield, US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.84%, Dow Jones moved 1.06% higher, Nasdaq...
Nasdaq, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 up 1% European indices erased early losses and closed higher Russian RTS rallies after Putin-Macron...
