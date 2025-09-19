Oil drops on Iran talks and geopolitics
Oil prices are taking a hit today with an over-2% drop on both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI). Crude prices are being pressured by positive comments on...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Oil prices are taking a hit today with an over-2% drop on both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI). Crude prices are being pressured by positive comments on...
Peloton Interactive rallied over 30% on Monday Stock trades almost 20% higher today M&A chatter fuels price gains CEO...
US markets trade slightly lower US500 tests support zone at 4,450 pts Pfizer drops after Q4 earnings release US markets launched...
Aluminium is definitely one of the hottest commodities of recent months as well as the beginning of 2022. Industrial metal prices sits around 3% below...
Bitcoin price briefly jumped to a four-week high early in the session as accountant giant KPMG Canada joined a growing trend of institutional investors...
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.US), US video game company, reported results for fiscal-Q3 2022 yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session...
Shares of Meta Platforms (FB.US) are falling amid growing concerns over user data security regulations and weaker forecasts. Meta Platforms has...
Oil: Brent pulled back from $ 93 per barrel due to Iran's twist The US re-grants sanctions waivers for non-military uses of nuclear energy...
On Wednesday night, February 9, the management team of The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) will release the company's financial performance for the first...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 bounced off local resistance Henkel (HEN3.DE) plans to create new “Consumer Brands” business...
Chinese stocks took a hit today amid concerns that the US may add more companies to the export control list. The US Commerce Department added 33 Chinese...
European indices set for mixed opening Trade balance data from US and Canada US API crude oil stock change Pfizer (PFE.US) and Peloton (PTON.US)...
US indices finished yesterday trading mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.37%, Dow Jones finished flat, Nasdaq plunged 0.58% while Russell 2000 rose 0.49% Stocks...
DE30 defends an important support zone Mixed sentiment in the US equity market No major volatility in forex market, dollar loses to CAD and AUD Good...
Intel (INTL.US) is one of the world's largest technology companies and a supplier of state-of-the-art computer equipment. The company has been competing...
The first session on Wall Street this week opened in a mixed mood. On the one hand, investors are pricing in a strong close to Friday's session, equally...
Bitcoin broke above $42000 over the weekend Polkadot consumes least amount of electricity compared to other major coins Buterin proposed new solution...
Mixed moods on European stock markets DE30 is testing strong support level Aurubis AG (NDA.DE) recorded 85% quarterly profit rise European...
Brent crude price extended recent upward move and jumped above $93.00 per barrel during today's session, reaching highest level since October 2014...
European markets set to open higher ECB president Lagarde speech at 3:45 pm GMT In spite of mixed Asian session, European stock markets are seen...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator