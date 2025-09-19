Morning wrap (07.02.2022)
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei fell 0.78% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.14%. Kospi lost 0.32% while indices from China advanced more than...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei fell 0.78% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.14%. Kospi lost 0.32% while indices from China advanced more than...
Stock market declines in Europe Good labour market report in the USA Strengthening of the dollar Rebound on the cryptocurrency market Oil...
Shares of vaccine maker BioNTech (BNTX.US), which produces vaccines in partnership with Pfizer (PFE.US), have already rebounded nearly 15% from their lows....
The largest cryptocurrency is back above the psychological barrier of $40,000. An increase of almost $3,000 occurred in just two hours, which of course...
With the NFP report for January out of the way, markets attention shifts to another key piece of data for the Federal Reserve - US CPI report for January....
The last session of the week is extremely interesting. On the one hand, the surprising reading of NFP, and on the other hand, the rotation on the shares...
Shares of US giant Amazon (AMZN.US) are up more than 11% ahead of the market open in the face of the company's excellent Q4 2021 report. Yesterday,...
We have just learned the January data from the Canadian economy. The data showed a decline in employment and the unemployment rate accelerated to 6.5%. -...
The US economy unexpectedly added 467k jobs in January, compared to upwardly revised 510k (previous 199k) increase in December and above...
The US dollar has been under pressure recently due to mixed macro data and slightly worse prospects for interest rate hikes, which was confirmed by comments...
European stocks erased early gains Eurozone retail sales fell sharply in December Linde (LIN.DE) signs a deal with Singapore semiconductor manufacturer European...
Brent crude price jumped above $91.00 per barrel during today's session, reaching highest level since October 2014 and bringing year-to-date gains...
European indices set to open higher Jobs reports from US and Canada Eurozone December retail sales data Futures markets point to higher opening...
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply lower. S&P 500 fell 2.44%, Dow Jones moved 1.45% lower, Nasdaq plunged 3.74% while Russell 2000...
Today's session really brought a lot of volatility and a lot of events. The most important development seems to be the communication from the ECB....
US tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL.US) has begun exploring blockchain technology and its potential in the context of developing a technology known as Web 3.0....
Spotify (SPOT.US) is one of the largest music streaming providers with nearly half a billion active users, including nearly 200 million regular subscribers. The...
Gas is in retreat today after a strong rally in recent days in anticipation of the onslaught of winter. Gas stocks fell by 268 billion cubic feet, with...
There have been reports that some ECB members believe that interest rate rises cannot be ruled out this year. This would agree with Lagarde's statement...
Today's global trading session brings a number of key readings coming from the most advanced economies globally. Recent words from President Lagarde...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator