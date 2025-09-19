Meta stock dipped over 20% in premarket after weak growth forecasts
Shares of Meta (FB.US), Facebook's parent company plunged more than 20% in premarket after the social media giant posted weaker-than-expected fourth...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The ECB press conference with Christine Lagarde is underway. So far we have not learned anything that could change the current face of monetary policy...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.238 million in the week ended January 29, compared to 0.261 million reported in the...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its February meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and confirmed it will discontinue...
US labor market data is usually the most important monthly data for most investors. It would seem that after the recent assurances from the Fed about the...
As assumed and predicted by analysts, the Bank of England raised the main interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%. As a reminder, the British central...
The German benchmark index has corrected by 200 points since the weekly high reached yesterday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading more or...
European stock markets trade lower ECB and BoE decisions in focus Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) stock gains after solid quarterly results European...
UK100 has been trading in a steady upward move recently. Volatility may increase in the afternoon during two highly anticipated monetary policy meetings,...
European markets set to open higher Final services PMIs for January from Europe US ISM services and jobless claims Rate decision from BoE...
US indices finished yesterday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 surged 0.94%, Dow Jones moved 0.63% higher, Nasdaq gained 0.50% while Russell...
Today's session brought a continuation of the dollar's sell-off, while on the stock market the mood was rather good for most of the day....
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are losing nearly 25% today amid the company's release of a weak Q4 2021 report and 2022 guidance. PayPal also reported weaker-than-expected...
Natural gas futures are trading nearly 12% higher today on new forecasts pointing to a frosty mid-February, further highlighting concerns about a shortage...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on the change in US oil inventories at 3:30 pm GMT today. Oil inventories. Actual:...
The start of today's session on Wall Street brings moderate gains in most stock indices. The US100 index of technology companies rises after excellent...
ADP report on change in US employment in January was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 205k jobs following a 807k increase...
Bitcoin Let’s start today’s analysis with the crypto market. Major cryptocurrency has been trading in a downward trend recently. Looking...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock rose sharply in premarket after the tech giant posted impressive quarterly results and announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the...
European stock markets trade higher Euro Area inflation rate hit fresh record high TeamViewer (TMV.DE) plans to launch €300M share buyback...
