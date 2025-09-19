BREAKING: Euro area inflation rate at record 5.1%
Annual inflation rate accelerated for the seventh straight month to a record high of 5.1% in January of 2021 from 5.0% in December, preliminary estimates...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The dollar index (USDIDX) continues to move lower for the third consecutive session, and today's ADP report, which will be released at 1:15 pm GMT,...
European markets set to open slightly higher US ADP report for January, Ministers from OPEC+ countries meet today Meta Platforms (FB.US)...
US indices booked another session of solid gains. S&P 500 gained 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.78% higher, Nasdaq added 0.75% and Russell 2000 jumped...
European major indices close higher on the day USD weakens second session in a row Mixed mood on Wall Street Today's session on the Forex...
Virgin Galactic is currently the only listed company giving exposure to the space tourism industry. The company was created by Richard Branson, a British...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US dropped for a second straight month to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in December, compared to analysts’ expectations...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 57.5. The...
US stock opened flat US30 broke above major resistance zone United Parcel Service (UPS.US) stock soars after solid quarterly results Wall Street...
Tuesday's session is full of PMI readings from around the world. The final European indices did not impress investors, as most of them dropped below...
The Canadian economy expanded 0.6% month-over-month in November, following a 0.8% growth in October and above market expectations of 0.4%. It was...
AMD (AMD.US) continues to see “hold” consideration by the consensus investor, in light of 2021 full-year share price performance and expectations...
3 US Big Tech companies reporting earnings this week US100 down almost 9% year-to-date Alphabet expected to report 20+% jump in sales...
Oil: Goldman Sachs sees a positive outlook for the oil market, pointing to $ 100 per barrel in Q3 On the other hand, bank also admits that OPEC...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested upper limit of the channel Heidelbergcement gains after preliminary Q4 earnings European...
As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at today's meeting. The bank announced that it will terminate its quantitative easing...
European markets set to open higher US manufacturing ISM for January, monthly GDP report from Canada Alphabet and PayPal to report...
US indices booked another session of solid gains. S&P 500 gained 1.89%, Dow Jones moved 1.17% higher, Nasdaq surged 3.41% and Russell 2000 jumped...
European indices end the day mostly higher Wall Street rebounds Bitcoin jumped above $38000 European indices finished today's session slightly...
Blackberry (BB.US) stock managed to erased early losses and surged 10.0% after the communications software company agreed to sell its non-core legacy patents...
