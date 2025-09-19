EUR/USD hits new relative low, what can we expect next?
This week will be marked by the intervention of several central banks, such as the ECB and the long-awaited report on the labor market - NFP in the US. Technical...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
This week will be marked by the intervention of several central banks, such as the ECB and the long-awaited report on the labor market - NFP in the US. Technical...
US stocks are heading for their worst month in over a year. US100 broke above major resistance zone Citrix Systems (CTXS.US) stock under pressure...
Bitcoin price struggle to break above $37200 resistance Mastercard plans to solve Ethereum scalability issues Cardano mainnet has marked a...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 4.90% YoY in January from a 1992-high of 5.3% in December, preliminary estimates showed and above market...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested resistance zone at 15,550 pts TUI drops after launching new round of funding European...
Brent price (OIL) has once again tested $90 per barrel area during Asian trading session earlier today. Bulls failed to break above and price pulled...
European futures trade higher GDP reports from Italy, Poland and Eurozone CPI data from Germany and Spain Futures markets...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei gaining 1.1% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.2%. Trading was subdued however as Chinese, New Zealand and South...
European stocks ended the week lower Wall Street swings between gains and losses NATGAS price surges ahead of winter storm European indices...
Visa (V.US) stock jumped 8% during today's session after the payments giant posted better than expected quarterly results. Company earned $1.81 per...
Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE Deflator rose by 4.9% YoY in December, the most since September 1983 and slightly above analysts’...
NATGAS price in the US is rising more than 10% today and is breaking through important resistance levels. Initially, price broke above the downward trend...
Fed meeting is already behind us but it does not mean that central banks are out of the agenda. Investors will be offered rate decisions from the Bank...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 67.2 in January from a preliminary of 68.8 and below December...
US stocks opened higher Labour costs eased in December Caterpillar (CAT.US) stock fell despite upbeat quarterly results US indices resumed...
US500 moved sharply higher after the publication of fresh economic data, the most important of which was the Employment Cost Index. Today's reading...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy went up to 4.9% YoY from 4.7 % in previous month and above analysts’ estimates...
Apple jumped 5% in after-hours trading following the release of solid earnings for Q4 2021. Company benefited from high iPhone demand in China and...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 pulls back after failed test of 15,600 pts area Henkel announces €1 billion share buyback European...
Release of a solid earnings report for Q4 2021 by Apple yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session failed to provide a lift for the tech sector....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator