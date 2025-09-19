Economic calendar: US PCE inflation, Caterpillar earnings
European indices set to open lower Core PCE inflation from the United States Caterpillar to report earnings today Futures...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
European indices set to open lower Core PCE inflation from the United States Caterpillar to report earnings today Futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday trading lower with the tech sector underperforming the most. S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Dow Jones finished...
Wall Street swings between gains and losses US GDP beat expectations, growing 6.9% in 4Q21 Gold price returns below $1800.00 Tesla (TSLA.US) puts...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock jumped nearly 12% during today's session, posted better than expected quarterly results and issued an upbeat annual forecast...
Yesterday's Fed meeting and Powell's comments were received rather as a hawkish one by the market. For this reason, the main stock indices from...
GDP beat expectations, growing 6.9% in 4Q21 Inventories accounted for the bulk of the increase in GDP growth PCE reading indicates that inflation...
GOLD The price of gold has fallen in recent days due to a stronger dollar. Looking at the H4 chart, declines accelerated after breaking the support...
US stocks opened higher US economy expanded more than expected in Q4 McDonald’s (MCD.US) stock dips after weak quarterly results US indices...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 6.9% in the fourth quarter, following a 2.3 % expansion in the previous three-month period, above analysts’...
Intel (INTC.US) stock fell over 2.5% in premarket despite the fact that the major chipmaker posted better than expected quarterly results for the period...
The German benchmark index is bearish in the short term, but the most important support zone could be defended this week. D1 chat The DE30 partially...
Tesla reported Q4 earnings yesterday after session close Record sales and profits, better-than-expected cash flow Tesla will not...
Palladium continues a strong upward move started in the middle of the previous week. Rally is continuing even in spite of the hawkish Fed that has boosted...
European indices try to recover from post-FOMC drop DE30 tests resistance in the 15,400 pts area Deutsche Bank rallies on solid Q4...
The Federal Reserve left rates and QE taper timeline unchanged yesterday but strongly hinted that the first rate hike will come in March. Moreover, Fed...
European markets set to open lower First estimate of US GDP for Q4 2021 Apple and McDonald's Q4 earnings Futures markets...
US indices traded higher in the first half of yesterday's Wall Street session but erased all of the gains following the FOMC decision and Powell's...
FOMC leaves rates unchanged, QE to end in March Powell does not rule rate hikes at every meeting US indices erase gains USD...
Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell post-meeting press conference: Fed will adapt quickly to changes in the financial conditions High...
Fed decision did not bring any surprises in terms of interest rates. Rates were left unchanged at previous levels as expected. However, the Bank said that...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator