❗ US100 jumps, USD drops after Fed
Fed decision did not bring any surprises in terms of interest rates. Rates were left unchanged at previous levels as expected. However, the Bank said that...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Fed decision did not bring any surprises in terms of interest rates. Rates were left unchanged at previous levels as expected. However, the Bank said that...
Federal Reserve announced monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm GMT. Interest rates were left unchanged as expected. However, Fed said that it will be appropriate...
Today's FOMC decision (7:00 pm GMT - decision, 7:30 pm GMT - press conference) is long-awaited and will be closely watched as it will offer hints on...
Intel shares gain after company wins competition case appeal $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine dropped Company to report earnings after...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on the change in US oil inventories at 3:30 pm GMT today. In spite of API report pointing to a bigger-than-expected...
US markets trade higher ahead of FOMC meeting Tech sector supported by upbeat earnings from Microsoft Boeing reports $3.5 billion...
Bank of Canada announced the latest monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm GMT. Canadian central bankers decided to leave the benchmark overnight rate...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with the main currency pair - EURUSD, which has been trading in a downward trend for months. The...
Apple Inc market share in China increased to all-time high in the fourth quarter, after six years when the iPhone 6 super-cycle was at its peak, according...
Dead cat bounce, rebound or start of pump, no one can predict what will happen after Fed policy decision, but what is clear is that the fate of Bitcoin...
Tesla to report Q4 2021 earnings after session close Record deliveries in 2021, record sales expected 2022 deliveries forecast at...
European indices trade higher on Wednesday DE30 approaches local support at 15,500 pts RWE (RWE.DE) to build Denmark’s largest offshore wind...
A very interesting session is ahead of us. Today we will be served decisions from two central banks - the Bank of Canada (3:00 pm GMT) and the Federal...
Fed will not change rates today Guidance from Powell critical for markets Decision at 7pm GMT, conference 7:30 We will be updating you...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rose more than 1% in premarket after the software giant posted solid quarterly results and strong guidance for the current quarter. Adjusted...
European markets set to open higher Fed policy decision in the evening BoC interest rate decision Tesla (TSLA.US) Q4 earnings after market close Current...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 fell 1.22%, Dow Jones dropped 0.19% and Nasdaq moved 2.29% lower Downbeat...
European bourses rebounded slightly after recent sell-off Wall Street resumes move lower Gold broke above $1850, Bitcoin rebounds European...
American Express (AXP.US) stock jumped 8% during today's session after the credit card service company posted upbeat quarterly results and record...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 113.8 in January, from the previous month's 115.8 and compared to market...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator