US OPEN: Stocks drop as turbulence continues on Wall Street
US stock opened lower Mixed earnings report and geopolitical tensions dampen sentiment IBM (IBM.US) stock rose slightly after upbeat quarterly results US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
US stock opened lower Mixed earnings report and geopolitical tensions dampen sentiment IBM (IBM.US) stock rose slightly after upbeat quarterly results US...
Oil: Crude oil has receded slightly from its recent local multi-year highs, but the decline is smaller compared to that in other markets, e.g. the...
Upbeat moods at the beginning of a new year did not last long. It turns out that investors have a number of reasons to worry, and potential Russian invasion...
European indices trade higher on Tuesday DE30 bounces after test of 15,000 pts handle Siemens Healthineers to supply 50 million rapid...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) needed a deal like this to further its metaverse ambitions with a mega-consumer-oriented footprint across Activision's gaming franchises....
Wall Street indices went on a rollercoaster ride yesterday with a massive drop at the start of cash trading and even bigger reversal later on. However,...
European indices set to open slightly higher Germany IFO index and US Conference Board index General Electric, Johnson & Johnson...
Wall Street indices launched yesterday's trading lower and were set for another day of heavy losses. However, indices staged a massive reversal...
European indices took a hit amid rising geopolitical tensions Wall Street extends sell-off Bitcoin price rebounds European indices finished...
Alphabet stock (GOOGL.US) fell over 4.0% after Texas and the District of Columbia sued the parent company of Google over what they called deceptive location...
The beginning of the week is being marked by volatility in the markets. The stock market extends the week's declines, as the US dollar rallies and...
We are now seeing that the market is no longer only concerned about inflation and higher interest rates, but also about an armed conflict in Eastern Europe....
Heightened risk aversion anbe spotted across multiple markets recently. The market jitters revolved around rising inflation, highly anticipated US Fed...
US stock opened lower partially due to geopolitical tensions Flash PMI indices below expectations Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock surges on acquisition...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 55.00 in January from 57.7 in December, below market forecasts of 56.8, preliminary estimates...
Netflix (NFLX.US) had humble beginnings. Company started as a mail-based DVD rental business in 1997 when DVDs were becoming mainstream in the United States....
Bitcoin price fell over 50% from ATH Biden administration prepares executive order outlining cryptocurrency risks Cardano's first DEX SundaeSwap...
A small and brief bounce on the European stock markets waned quickly. Blue-chips indices from Europe launched today's trading with bullish price gaps....
European stock markets trade lower DE30 drops below 15,400 pts Commerzbank taken €400 million hit from mBank provisions in Q4...
Flash PMI indices for January from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT. While the French release turned out to be more...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator