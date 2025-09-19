Chart of the day - ITA40 (24.01.2022)
The Italian parliament convenes today to begin voting on the next President of the Republic of Italy. Unlike in many Western countries, where citizen vote...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European indices set to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States IBM to report earnings after session close European...
Indices from Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5% and Kospi moved 1.5% lower. Indices...
In this webinar you will learn - why have markets been crashing after nearly 2 years of spectacular rally - what to expect from the Fed? - which...
Netflix (NFLX.US) puts pressure on tech stocks Nasdaq again entered correction territory Bitcoin dropped below $40,000 Although today's...
Recently, we have been observing quite significant declines in gas prices, both in the US and in Europe. On the other hand, coal prices moved higher, mainly...
Fubotv Inc (FUBO.US) tanked at one point more than 10% after Needham & Co. lowered the price target of company stock to $15 from $60 at the same time...
Equities and cryptocurrencies took a hit this week as pick-up in US yields sparked risk aversion in the markets. Investors' attention will be focused...
We recently discussed new forecasts from Goldman Sachs, which sees Brent crude price at $ 100 per barrel within the next three quarters. The price...
US stocks opened lower Netflix (NFLX.US) puts pressure on tech stocks Peloton (PTON.US) attempt to recover after yesterday slump Us indices...
Canada retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major...
For the second time this month, Bitcoin price dropped below psychological support at $40,000, hitting $37,700 during today's session. Digital assets...
Cryptocurrencies, which just like stock indices are considered risky assets, have come under selling pressure. Taking a look at the Ethereum chart, we...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests 50% retracement of upward move started in mid-December Airbus row with Qatar Airways intensifies European...
Netflix relesed Q4 2021 earnings yesterday after session close Headline results in-line with expectations Big miss in Q1 2022 subscriber forecasts Company...
Gold jumped at the beginning of this week and managed to break above the resistance zone ranging above the $1,830 level. However, volatility faded later...
European stock markets set to open lower Canadian retail sales data, Polish jobs report Lagarde to deliver speech on global economic...
Wall Street indices tried to recover yesterday but moods deteriorated quickly after launch of the cash trading. S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, Dow Jones...
What looked like the beginning of a recovery rally, quickly turned out to be another dead cat bounce. In spite of US indices gaining slightly at the beginning...
European bourses finished session mostly higher US indexes rebound thanks to lower yields US crude inventories unexpectedly rose The fall in...
