Chart of the Day - Gold (07.05.2025)
Gold prices retreated 1.12% to $3,391.56 an ounce on Wednesday, snapping a two-day advance as news of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks boosted risk appetite...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
07:00 - German Industrial Orders MoM (Apr) German Industrial Orders MoM (Apr): Actual 3.6% vs Forecast 1.3% vs Previous 0.0%
Today's economic calendar features European construction PMI data and retail sales figures, alongside several earnings reports from major U.S. companies....
Asian markets rise on U.S.-China trade talk announcement with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading regional gains with a 1.5% jump after U.S. and Chinese...
Indices end the day in the red amid chaotic remarks from Donald Trump. Bitcoin is holding up relatively well, while gold is posting strong gains. U.S....
Donald Trump struck a mix of assertive and diplomatic tones in fresh remarks on trade and foreign relations. He reiterated America’s “abundance...
Tuesday’s session in financial markets is marked by significant gains in industrial commodities and precious metals. At the time of writing, WTI...
US Treasury Secretary Bessent says Washington is working on trade deals with 17-18 partners and could announce some of the biggest agreements “as...
Take Two Interactive (TTWO.US), the company responsible for games such as the Grand Theft Auto series and Red Dead Redemption, decided to publish the second...
US stock market session started the day lower, as investor confidence took a hit following former President Donald Trump's new proposal for tariffs...
Comparable sales in U.S. department stores increased by 6.9% year-over-year in the month ending May 3, up from a 6.1% rise in the previous month. Despite...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for March: Trade Balance: actual -140.50B; forecast -136.80B; previous -123.20B; Imports:...
Palantir (PLTR.US) shares are down over 9% in pre-market trading in the U.S., despite the company delivering a very strong Q1 2025 report and raising its...
Oil OPEC+ has agreed to another substantial production increase for June, once again by 411,000 barrels per day, mirroring the volume set to be reinstated...
Zalando SE reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue growth of 7.9% to €2.42 billion Fresenius Medical Care AG reported...
10:00 AM GMT, Eurozone - PPI Data for March: Eurozone PPI YoY actual 1.9% (forecast 2.5%, previous 3.0%) Eurozone PPI MoM actual -1.6% (forecast...
UK Services PMI Final (April): 49 (Forecast 48.9, Previous 48.9) UK Composite PMI Final (April): 48,5 (Previous 48,2) EURGBP pair is flat after...
09:45 AM GMT, Italy - PMI Data for April: HCOB Italy Services PMI: actual 52.9; forecast 51.3; previous 52.0; HCOB Italy Composite PMI:...
Brent Crude oil prices (OIL) are rising over 2% today, rebounding from four-year lows. The recent declines were driven by fears of market oversupply after...
West Texas Intermediate (OIL.WTI) crude rebounded 1.5% to $58.19 on Tuesday following Monday's 2% drop to its lowest level since February 2021. This...
