NATGAS prices under pressure
Natural gas prices are retreating from $ 4.80 level after last week's rally. A pullback is also taking place in the case of European gas prices, which...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Marriott International (MAR.US) stock rose more than 4.5% during today's session after the hotel chain released details regarding its development process...
Initial jobless claims jumped from 231k to a seasonally adjusted rate of 286k in the week ended 15 January, according to the Labor Department, well above...
Price of the most popular cryptocurrency hit a new weekly high at $43500.00 during today's session despite several bad news. Firstly, the Russian central...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly, while gasoline...
Precious metals continue to rebound, which is related to a significant decline in US bond yields. The latest data from the US are not impressive, especially...
US stocks opened higher as yields move lower Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly Ford (F.US) stock under pressure after analyst downgrade Major...
The German benchmark index is testing an important resistance level. D1 chart The DE30 recovers on Thursday and tests the horizontal trend...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.286 million in the week ended January 15, compared to 0.230 million reported in the...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released and showed that there are conflicting views among policymakers regarding inflation....
Microsoft announced $68.7 billion all-cash deal for Activision-Blizzard Biggest gaming M&A in history Microsoft to become third...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT decided to leave rates unchanged with main 1-week...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 failed to break above resistance in the 15,800 pts area Thyssenkrupp signed submarine...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is set to announce monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT said that room for further rate cuts is...
European indices set to open slightly higher Rate decisions from CBRT and Norges Bank, ECB minutes Netflix earnings after Wall Street...
US indices continued sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.97%, Dow Jones moved 0.96% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.15%. Russell 2000 dropped 1.60% Moods...
European stocks finished mostly higher Wall Street rebounds on earnings Precious metals surge Most of the major indices from the Old...
Sony (SONY.US) stock fell another 4.0% on Wednesday, extending yesterday's 7.0% sell-off which followed news of Microsoft’s (MSFT.US) deal to...
Public awareness, the fight against pollution and general pro-environmental actions are more and more clearly affecting the reality around us. These aspects...
Gold prices moved sharply higher during today's session and managed to break above key resistance at $1830 an ounce. Gold is currently trading at its...
