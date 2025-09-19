US OPEN: Wall Street rebounds on the back of upbeat earnings
US stocks opened higher US bond yields continue to move higher Bank of America (BAC.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US) posted solid quarterly earnings US...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
RUS50 index is clearly rebounding during today's session, erasing almost all yesterday's losses and significantly reduced the loss compared to...
RUS50 Let’s start today’s analysis with the Russian index RTS (RUS50) which has experienced a spike in volatility recently. Looking at the...
European markets erase early drops DE30 tries to climb back above 15,800 pts RWE has enough liquidity to survive extreme power prices Indices...
Market interest rates continue to rise with the US 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 1.9%. While higher rates are usually seen as negative for the tech...
European markets set to open lower Canadian CPI inflation for December Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble and Bank of America to...
US indices slumped yesterday as Treasury yields jumped. S&P 500 dropped 1.83%, Dow Jones moved 1.51% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.60%. Russell...
European bourses finished in red US stocks slumped pressured by financials and tech shares US bond yields hit two-year high Majority of European...
Gap Inc (GPS.US) shares tumbled more than 7% during today's session after Morgan Stanley downgraded the apparel retailer’s stock to “underweight”...
It's no longer news that highly valued tech stocks are losing much of their premium right now, and few losses have been as conspicuous as Netflix (NFLX:US)....
In a letter sent Monday to United States transportation and economic officials and obtained by NBC News, the CEOs of major airlines expressed concerns...
Russian RTS index (RUS50) is losing 6.5% today, although at one point declines reached 7%. Since the last local peak on January 12, the RUS50 contract...
US stocks opened lower US NY Empire index unexpectedly fell sharply in January US government bond yields highest since early 2020 Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Activision (ATVI.US) stock soared about 37% before the opening bell after Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft would buy the video game giant...
Gold price jumped and the US dollar plummeted following a release of the New York Empire Manufacturing index for January at 14:30. Release turned out to...
Oil: Oil prices reached highest level since 2014 due to one-off factors and a change in expectations regarding potential oversupply this year Temporary...
Oil has a stellar start of a new year. Not only prices managed to break above 2021 highs but Brent price even managed to reach the highest level since...
European indices drop amid jump in US yields DE30 slumps to 15,700 pts European car sales plunged 22% YoY in December European...
The beginning of today's session brings a strong discount on European indices and US indices futures. Yields on US 10-year notes jumped to 2-year highs...
Oil prices make another jump today, following a break above previous post-pandemic highs at the end of the previous week. Brent (OIL) moved to a fresh...
