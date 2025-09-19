Economic calendar: Survey data from Germany and US
European indices expected to open lower German ZEW index, US NY empire index Goldman Sachs to report Q4 results ahead of Wall Street...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Downbeat moods dominated during today's Asia-Pacific session. Nikkei dropped 0.3%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% lower and Kospi declined 0.9%....
Good sentiment on the stock market in Europe Low volatility on the forex market JPY lost the most to USD, while CAD strengthened Gold and oil...
Cardano from the beginning was supposed to be a cryptocurrency that would beat Ethereum due to its properties. Cardano also known by the acronym ADA, however,...
Cardano, which has been in a downtrend for many months, has been gaining very strongly for the past week and is up almost 10% today. Cardano's gains...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is trading down over 2% in today's session following the resignation of its CEO, Mr. Antonio Horta-Osorio. In his place...
Last week we saw a strong devaluation of the USD against the majors currencies pairs, however, at the end of the week the USD ended up recovering part...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks back above 15,925 pts resistance Volkswagen to expand EV capacity in China to 900k...
The first session of a new week was a busy one for investors from China. Monthly activity data for December as well as Q4 2021 GDP growth figures were...
European markets set to open higher US traders observe Martin Luther King Day Trading on the US futures will end sooner today European...
Asian indices launched a new week higher. Nikkei gained 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% while indices from China traded 0.4-1.5% higher. Kospi was...
In this webinar you will learn what does inflation mean for indices, fx why is Bank of Japan overlooked why GBP could be at the key juncture You...
American consumers have made it so clear for the first time that rising prices are not very welcome. Today's retail sales, industrial production and...
The cryptocurrency DOGECOIN, popular among speculators, jumped nearly 15% after Elon Musk's Tweet that Tesla (TSLA.US) will allow cryptocurrency payment...
Comments from Fed members were the main drivers of moves on the global markets this week. While Fed speak will always be in the center of the market's...
Consumer sentiment according to the University of Michigan is again heading downwards. For January, the sentiment index falls to 68.8 points against an...
Last session on Wall Street this week starts with moderate declines Financial sector earnings season for Q4 2021 US sales data disappoints! Senate...
US retail sales data released at 1:30 pm GMT was a key point in today's economic calendar. Moods on the markets deteriorated ahead of the reading with...
The season of releasing the financial results of major banks and other key financial institutions for Q4 2021 has just begun. Today we learned the results...
European stock market indices and US index futures trade lower on Friday ahead of the release of US retail sales data for December. The US dollar is trading...
