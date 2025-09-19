Will US data boost USD ❓
European stock market indices and US index futures trade lower on Friday ahead of the release of US retail sales data for December. The US dollar is trading...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
European stock market indices and US index futures trade lower on Friday ahead of the release of US retail sales data for December. The US dollar is trading...
European indices drop, techs lag DE30 tests resistance at 38.2% retracement SAP announces €1 billion share buyback European...
US indices took a hit yesterday as the market started to acknowledge that potentially quick policy tightening is coming. Comments from Fed members are...
European market set to open lower German 2021 GDP, US retail sales Wall Street banks report Q4 2021 earnings Futures markets...
Wall Street indices plunged yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 1.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.51%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.76% Declines...
European indices little changed Tech sector weigh on Wall Street US weekly claims rose unexpectedly, PPI soar 9.7% in December TESLA (TSLA.US)...
Lael Brainard finished her confirmation hearing for the position of Federal Reserve Vice Chair. Both S&P500 and Nasdaq moved sharply lower during the...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock tanked more than 6.0% after Cowen downgraded the social media company to “market perform” from “outperform”,...
US stocks opened higher Lael Brainard to appear in US Senate Jobless claims rose unexpectedly US producer prices soar 9.7% in December Delta...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.230 million in the week ended January 8, compared to 0.207 million reported in the...
The German benchmark index is trading slightly higher on Thursday before the start of the US opening. D1 chart The DE30 returns above the 16,000...
US natural gas prices are pulling back today following a massive jump yesterday. NATGAS is trading almost 3% lower today, following price gain of over...
Semiconductors have been in the center of attention since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. On one hand, pandemic boosted demand for electronic...
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 16,000 pts BMW with record sales in China in 2021 European stock market...
In spite of hawkish comments made by Fed members regarding rate hikes recently, the US dollar has been weakening against the euro this week. More and more...
European indices expected to open a touch lower Lael Brainard to appear in US Senate today US PPI data for December European...
Indices from Wall Street continued to gain yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% higher and Nasdaq added 0.23%. Russell 2000...
European bourses close higher US inflation highest since 1982 US crude stocks fell more than expected Altcoins move higher European indices...
PayPal (PYPL.US) stock fell nearly 2.0% % after Jefferies downgraded its stance on the digital payments company to “hold” from “buy”,...
Rising prices have become a real problem all over the world. We can look for the sources of inflation almost everywhere, but the world pays attention mainly...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator