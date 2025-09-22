CO2 is pumping up inflation
Rising prices have become a real problem all over the world. We can look for the sources of inflation almost everywhere, but the world pays attention mainly...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline stockpiles increased...
US stocks opened higher US CPI highest since 1982 Biogen (BIIB.US) shares fell over 9% after Medicare limited Aduhelm coverage US indices launched...
It’s June 1982. Gold is traded at $350 per ounce after an impressive rally of the 70’s, S&P500 is at 110 points and 10-yeat bond yields...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for December has just been released. The data came in line with market expectations as the headline inflation rose...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the D1 interval, it may seem that despite recent...
US CPI data release at 1:30 pm GMT is a key event of the day. Report for December is expected to show headline price growth accelerating to 7% YoY - the...
The oil market has been mixed since the beginning of the week. Oil prices sank on Monday on fresh demand fears, even trumping supply outages in Libya and...
European indices continue upward move DE30 breaks above 16,000 pts TeamViewer reported preliminary results European stock...
Release of the US CPI inflation data for December is a key event of the day. The Fed has become more hawkish as of late but Chair Powell said yesterday...
European markets set to open higher US CPI data for December due at 1:30 pm GMT DOE report, WASDE report Futures markets...
Wall Street indices recovered from Monday's drop yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.92%, Dow Jones added 0.51% and Nasdaq rallied 1.41%. Russell...
European equities closed higher Wall Street erased early losses after Powell comments Powell predicts a “long road to normal” in monetary...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) announced today that the US government will buy an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, its Covid-19 treatment developed...
USD fell sharply and stock indexes moved higher after Powell remarks before the Senate dashed markets' expectations for a more hawkish approach. Fed’s...
US stocks opened lower Powell to appear in Senate for confirmation hearings IBM (IBM.US) stock plunged after analyst downgrade US indices launched...
Oil Rumours that OPEC+ will be unable to maintain output increases of 400k bpd per month intensify Recent oil price gains were results...
Micron Technology (MU.US) designs, develops, manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions for NAND, DRAM and NOR. As of the end of fiscal 2021 (period...
European stock markets rally DE30 eyes another test of 16,000 pts HelloFresh launches share buyback programme European stock...
Nasdaq-100 (US100) had a very volatile session yesterday. The index has been trading lower during the European session and experienced a steep drop after...
