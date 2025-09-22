Economic calendar: Powell's confirmation hearing in Senate
European markets set to open higher Powell to appear in Senate for confirmation hearings European stock market futures trade higher...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US indices took a hit at the beginning of the Wall Street session yesterday. However, the majority of losses were erased by the end of the session....
Declines in European and US stock markets Cryptocurrencies under pressure Gold tries to recover losses, the price returns in the vicinity of $1,800 A...
We saw strong pullback on the US tech index in the second half of last week, and the downward movement continues after the weekend. The technical situation...
Fed tightening was underappreciated by investors towards the end of 2021, but it seems like we are finally witnessing a market reckoning. Technological...
Lululemon Athletica (LULU.US) is taking a dive in today's session following negative news about its projected results for the fiscal fourth quarter....
Bitcoin quotations fell below the psychological barrier of 40 000 USD at the opening of the session on Wall Street and reached the level of 39 500 USD....
The start of a new week of trading on Wall Street brings a continuation of the dynamic declines of technology companies, which were collapsed by rising...
Last week was marked by the release of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting in conjunction with Friday's NFP report. Although the US dollar experienced...
It looks like markets are finally starting to realize what direction monetary policy around the world is heading in, especially Fed's monetary policy....
European stocks trade mixed DE30 made failed attempt of breaking above 16,000 pts area Adidas plans to buy shares worth up to €1...
Oil is trading more or less flat at the beginning of a new week. Outlook for oil is unclear due and it can change any minute due to numerous factors involved....
European indices expected to open slightly higher Powell to testify on Fed chair renomination on Tuesday US CPI and Wall Street earnings...
In this webinar you will learn - what to expect from the global economy this year - how will market react amid tighter monetary policy - when...
The first Asian session of a new week turned out to be mixed. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1%, Kospi moved over 1% lower and indices from China gained....
Wall Street indices try to recover some losses Mixed closing in Europe Gold trades near $1800 Canadian dollar strengthens after good employment...
Bitcoin price is under constant downward pressure due to several major factors. The most important of these, is hawkish macroeconomic news and a rise in...
Autodesk (ADSL.US) is a company founded in 1982 that is a leading developer of application software in engineering, architecture, construction and design,...
The first week of a new year was very interesting on the markets. FOMC minutes triggered some risk-off moods as expectations of a quicker rate lift-off...
Falls on Wall Street are slowing after today's weak NFP reading, which recorded a much smaller than expected change in employment (199k vs. 400k expected)....
