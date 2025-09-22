BREAKING: USDCAD dips after jobs data
Labour market reports for December from the United States and Canada were released at 1:30 pm GMT. The US report showed weaker job gains than expected....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Labour market reports for December from the United States and Canada were released at 1:30 pm GMT. The US report showed weaker job gains than expected....
NFP report for December will be released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Market consensus points to a jobs gain slightly exceeding 400k. However, those expectations...
Oil Supply disruptions in Libya and Kazakhstan were resolved Saudi Arabia lowers exports prices for Asia by $1.0-1.3 per barrel Lowering...
European markets trade mixed on Friday DE30 swings in the 16,000 pts area Investors seek damages from Airbus for corruption scandal European...
As it is usually the case for the first Friday of a month, today is a big day for USDCAD traders. Jobs reports for December from the United States and...
European indices set to open flat Jobs reports from US and Canada Flash CPI reading from euro area Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.47% lower and Nasdaq dropped 0.13%. Russell...
Is the German leading index heading for a stronger correction? D1 chart The DE30 is trading flat on Thursday shortly after the US opening as intraday...
US markets open lower on Thursday Tech fails to rebound, US100 cracks through 15700 level US data supports hawkish Fed US market had...
Initial jobless claims in the US ticked up to 207k in the final full week of December from 200k before which remain a great result indeed and if anything...
DE30 in the green as dip buyers emerge Double top still in play Clear rotation from growth to value sees Zalando stock plunging ever lower European...
While global markets do attempt to take a breath after the FOMC minutes released yesterday, there’s no sign of stabilization on the cryptocurrency...
We got a final UK PMI services for December and while it saw a huge decline vs November (when it was at 58.5) at 53.6 it was still 0.4 higher than initially...
US100 failed to hit ATH when US30 and US500 did last time Index tests key supports A large sell-off possible if supports broken US100 is clearly...
Flash CPI in Germany is the highlight of the European session ISM services, claims in the US are the figures of the day Market focus on policy tightening...
FOMC minutes were clearly hawkish yesterday. Participants saw increased need of earlier (than previously expected) rate hikes. More importantly many...
European indices hit fresh records Downbeat moods on Wall Street FOMC minutes flag faster rate-hike pace European indices closed at a fresh...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in December has just been released. Markets were primarily focused on discussions around Fed's balance...
The British pound strengthened significantly during today's session after Prime Minister Johnson announced that there is no need to shut down the country...
Private businesses in the United States hired 807K workers in December, the most in 7 months and more than double market forecasts of 400K. Hiring was...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator