Chart of the day - OIL.WTI (04.01.2022)
Ministers from OPEC+ countries will hold an online meeting today at 1:00 pm GMT to make a decision on the group's output. According to media reports,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Ministers from OPEC+ countries will hold an online meeting today at 1:00 pm GMT to make a decision on the group's output. According to media reports,...
European markets set to open slightly higher Ministers from OPEC+ countries meet today ISM manufacturing data due at 3:00 pm GMT Futures...
US indices moved higher during the first Wall Street session of 2022. S&P 500 gained 0.64%, Dow Jones added 0.68%, Nasdaq jumped 1.20% and Russell...
Wall Street starts the new year with gains High closing of indices in Europe US 10-year bond yields rise to 1.62% Precious commodities fall...
Matterport (MTTR.US) stands out as one of the companies that helps transfer perfectly rendered objects from the physical world to virtual space. Matterport...
In the last hours, we can observe solid declines on gold, but also on other precious metals. This is related to the upward movement on US bond yields,...
Wall Street indices start today's trading with moderate gains Manufacturing PMI in the USA reached 57.7 in December (previously...
December was relatively calm for the EUR/USD. However, this week is expected to be busier for the main currency pair. Traders will be watching the data...
Bitcoin market dominance fell below 40% SEC vs Ripple could be finalized by April 2022 according to lawyers Cardano gains popularity among investors Last...
Looking at the daily EURGBP chart, we are dealing with an interesting technical situation. As for the H4 interval, last week the price hit a level not...
European stock markets trade higher Germany manufacturing PMI revised lower Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) plans to increase its holding of Glovo European...
Final PMI manufacturing indices for December from France and Germany were released at 8:50 am GMT and 8:55 am GMT, respectively. The French manufacturing...
After the mixed Asian session, major European stock indices begin their first session in 2022 with gains. DE30 increases by more than 1%, while FRA40 and...
European markets seen opening higher Markets in UK and Canada are shut for holiday Manufacturing PMI releases European stock market indices...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed during the first session of 2022. DJ New Zealand is trading flat, Kospi added 0.33% while HangSeng fell nearly 1%. US...
On the occasion of the upcoming New Year, the whole XTB Research Department would like to wish you all the best with your investments, big smiles, unforgettable...
Wall Street indices start the last trading session of the year with declines Britain approves Pfizer's (PFE.US) antiviral COVID-19 pill The...
AMD (AMD.US) or rather Advanced Micro Devices is one of the world's largest chipmakers, the stock rose 31.7% last month, according to data provided...
First week of the New Year is always interesting as traders make new strategic allocations. Next week will host the release of the US jobs data for...
The year 2021 was a very bumpy and volatile one for the cryptocurrency market as a whole. Although Bitcoin has risen nearly 70% over the course of the...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator