European indices mostly lower as year draws to a close
Most European markets are closed in observance of New Year's Day Paris and London will trade for half a session Hunter Douglas NV (HDG.NL) stock...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
The last hour brings a bit more activity of the market bulls in the cryptocurrency market, where we can see a clear upward movement in the prices of Bitcoin...
Gold is on track for a 4% decline in 2021, its biggest annual loss since 2015 as a strong post-pandemic economic recovery and persistently high inflation...
Majority of European markets are shut for holidays Baker Hughes US oil rig count Economic calendar is almost empty on the final trading day of...
• US indices finished yesterday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.25%, S&P 500 dropped 0.3% and Nasdaq lost 0.16%. • US stocks...
German DAX book 15.8% yearly gain US Jobless claims fell again below 200k Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit new ATH Today's reading from the...
Didi Global (DIDI.US) stock managed to erase premarket losses and is trading more than 6% higher despite the fact that China based ride-hailing company...
Today's reading from the US Department of Labor showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 198k, remaining...
US stocks opened higher Jobless claims fell unexpectedly Biogen (BIIB.US) stock plunges as Samsung denies report of takeover talks US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.198 million in the week ended December 25, compared to 0.205 million reported in the previous...
Period between Christmas and New Year is usually marked with thinner liquidity and smaller intensity of market-moving events. End of 2021 is no different...
European stock markets trade flat DE30 trades sideways in the 15,850 pts area BMW plans to boost employment by 6,000 thousand jobs...
A pullback could be observed yesterday on the Nasdaq-100 index (US100). However, sell-off was quickly halted at an important technical support. Taking...
European markets set to open flat Biden and Putin to speak in the evening Final trading session of the year for many stock market...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.25% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.12%....
European stocks finished session lower Mixed moods on Wall Street US oil inventories fell more than expected European indices broke the 5 session...
Alibaba (BABA.US) stock dropped over 2.5% after Bloomberg reported that Chinese e-commerce giant is considering the sale of its 30% stake in social media...
In the last 2 hours we have observed a surprising upward movement of the EURUSD pair. It could probably be related to end-of-month, quarter-end and, of...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US stock opened mixed US recorded record goods trade deficit Tesla (TSLA.US) stock climbed, as Elon Musk exercised all of his options expiring...
