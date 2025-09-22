US OPEN: Wall Street opens flat
US stock opened mixed US recorded record goods trade deficit Tesla (TSLA.US) stock climbed, as Elon Musk exercised all of his options expiring...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Market volatility remains limited, but we are seeing fairly clear movements in the precious metals market. Gold is one of the worst performers, as its...
T-Systems MMS (MultiMedia Solutions), a subsidiary of the German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom, has announced its partnership with Polkadot...
Markets are slightly muted during the final week of the year. Investors are still in Christmas moods and situation is expected to continue until New Year....
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back from 15,975-16,000 pts resistance zone Deutsche Bank fined €8.6 million by...
Bitcoin resumed drop after a brief upward correction and a few days of a sideways move. The biggest cryptocurrency slumped yesterday after bulls were unable...
European markets set to open slightly lower US trade balance and pending home sales data for November DOE report on oil inventories Indices...
US indices snapped a winning streak yesterday and finished trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.10%, Nasdaq moved 0.56% lower and Russell 2000 dipped...
European indexes close at record highs Mixed moods on Wall Street Bitcoin price returns below $50K European indices finished today's session...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell slightly during today's session despite the fact that both Wedbush and Argus lifted their price targets. Wedbush's Daniel...
The Fed index from Richmond jumped 16 points from an upwardly revised 12 in November and above analysts’ expectations of 11 points driven by increases...
US stocks opened mixed S&P 500 extends recent rally Coinbase (COIN.US) under pressure as Bitcoin price move lower US indices launched today's...
2021 Summary 2021 was a very good year for commodity markets. Strong gains booked by most commodities were driven by an increase in oil price that led...
Bitcoin launched yesterday's session in upbeat mood and tested $52000 level, however sentiment worsened later in the session and today the most popular...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 closes in on 16,000 pts mark Aroundtown extends buyback programme by 6 months European...
Oil launched a new week lower. Prices dropped following news of numerous flight cancellations in the United States during Christmas weekend due to Covid...
European markets set to open flat API report on oil inventories Bank holidays in Australia, UK and Canada DAX futures trimmed...
US indices rallied yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.38% and reached a fresh all-time high. Dow Jones gained 0.98%, Nasdaq moved 1.39% higher and Russell...
European indices closed near their record highs US500 hit new ATH Goldman Sachs expects three interest hikes in 2022 The final week of 2021...
Didi Global (DIDI.US) stock fell more than 4.0% after the Financial Times announced that the China-based ride-hailing company extended the lock-up expiration...
