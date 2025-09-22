Gold performance review and what to look for in 2022?
The year 2021 was weak for the gold and other precious metals market. The end of the year is usually good for gold and silver however this time most precious...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
WTI crude prices rose over 2% during today's session despite lingering concerns regarding lower demand, caused by the omicron variant. In the...
Upbeat sentiment from the previous week continues today and both the S&P 500 index and the US500 contracts are reaching new record highs. As one can...
US stocks opened higher US500 hovers near all-time high Moderna (MRNA.US) faces shareholders pressure Airlines stocks took a hit due to flight...
Bitcoin reclaims $50000 level Ripple sales rose sharply through 2021 US Senator Cynthia Lummis reveals plans for a cryptocurrency overhaul in 2022 The...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests resistance zone ranging below 15,800 pts Daimler lowers stake in Chinese EV joint...
Moves on the global financial markets are muted following a Christmas weekend. Liquidity is expected to remain depressed until New Year with numerous banking...
European stock markets set to open lower Turkish lira drops 5% against USD Holidays in UK, Canada and Australia European...
Asian indices traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi moved 0.4% lower while indices from China traded 0.1-0.7% lower US...
Sterling is doing very well in the pre-Christmas period and is competing with AUD as the leading G10 currency this week. A latest study from the U.K. says...
EURUSD bounced off the short-term support zone near round 1.1300 level yesterday. The pair managed to climb to the local highs after bouncing off the mentioned...
We can observe low volatility on the forex market during today's session, which is related to the holiday season. Nevertheless, the US dollar is slightly...
Erdogan and his administration decided on a set of measures aimed at stabilizing the situation on TRY this week. This resulted in a strong strengthening...
One should not be surprised to find out that the economic calendar is empty during today’s session. Trading hours during the Christmas period are...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 0.55%, S&P 500 rose 0.62% and Nasdaq added 0.85%. Mixed moods prevail...
Global indexes advance Solid data pack from the US Bitcoin returns above $50000 Upbeat moods prevailed on the stock market today despite limited...
JD.com (JD.US) stock took a hit following news that China-based online retail giant’s largest shareholder, Tencent Holdings (TME.US), will reduce...
Today's PCE reading showed that inflation continued to accelerate in November, which is definitely not what the Fed wants to hear. The personal consumption...
The final week will soon begin and markets are set to wrap up another pandemic-hit year. While coronavirus did not play as big a role on the markets in...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US jumped to 70.6 in December from a preliminary of 70.4 and above November 67.4,...
