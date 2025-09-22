BREAKING: USD weakens after upbeat Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US jumped to 70.6 in December from a preliminary of 70.4 and above November 67.4,...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US stocks opened higher PCE Consumer prices rise the most since 1982 Novavax (NVAX.US) stock rises following vaccine news US indices launched...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.205 million in the week ended December 18, compared to 0.205 million reported...
New variant of coronavirus - Omicron - remains a source of uncertainty on the markets. Initial reports were grim, pointing to a higher transmissibility...
The German benchmark index rises by a further 0.5% on Thursday and seems to continue the recovery for a third day in a row. D1 chart The DE30 has...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 reaches highest level in a week Continental jumps on CEO's upbeat comments European...
Markets are slowly getting into a Christmas lull with volatility across major financial markets dropping as we approach trading week's end. Economic...
European markets set to open slightly higher Monthly US data for October Revision of UoM consumer sentiment reading for December European...
US indices continued to recover from the recent sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.02%, Dow Jones added 0.74% while Nasdaq jumped 1.18%. Russell...
Upbeat session in Europe Wall Street extends yesterday's upward move FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer (PFE.US) COVID-19 pill European...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock erased early gains and fell nearly 5% despite the fact that the auto retailer posted strong quarterly figures. The company recorded...
According to today's US Conference Board survey, headline Consumer Confidence jumped to 115.8 in December from 109.5 in the previous month, beating...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 115.8 in December, from the previous month 109.5 and compared to market expectations...
US stocks mixed US GDP revised higher Tesla (TSLA.US) stock price rises following Musk comments US indices launched today's session in...
The Czech Republic raised interest rates again, this time by as much as 100 basis points, while the consensus assumed a move to 3.5% (by 75 bp). We currently...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.3% in the third quarter, following a 6.7 % expansion in the previous three-month period, above analysts’...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Precious metal bounced off the key support area at $1,760 -1,765, which is marked...
Silver is gaining over 0.6% today and the price is back above $ 22.5. The change may not be too big, but it is one of the biggest increases in today's...
Quite a lot is said about the seasonality at the end of the year. In the case of indices, it is often associated with the Santa Claus Rally and the January...
