Seasonality at the turn of the year - S&P 500, Bitcoin and Gold
Quite a lot is said about the seasonality at the end of the year. In the case of indices, it is often associated with the Santa Claus Rally and the January...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
How did it all start? Turkey is considered an emerging economy, located at the frontier of Europe and Asia. In spite of the close proximity of the Middle...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed test of 200-session moving average Delivery Hero exits German food delivery...
Wall Street indices managed to snap a losing streak yesterday and finished trading higher. Nasdaq-100 (US100) was one of the top performers gaining 2.3%....
European markets to open flat Revised US GDP report, Conference Board for December API data points to large drop in crude inventories Futures...
US stock markets were recovering from a recent sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.78%, Dow Jones moved 1.60% higher while Nasdaq rallied 2.40%....
The title may sound a little optimistic, but in fact it is not. Many countries are recording records of new cases, even despite the large number of people...
German Chancellor Scholz: Germany must not turn a blind eye to a potential 5th wave of coronavirus 5th wave likely to come, will be dominated by...
Today, we are seeing a massive spike in gas prices in Europe. This is the result of several important factors. Firstly, it is worth mentioning the limited...
It's not an easy day for holders of shares of medical companies involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines. During the ongoing Tuesday session...
Tuesday's start to the session on Wall Street has been bullish, with the major stock indices bouncing back from yesterday's closing prices, and...
Oil Oil resumed declines amid concerns over impact of Omicron variant and potential restrictions Netherlands impose a 3-week lockdown...
The Chilean peso took a hit yesterday, dropping to the lowest level since March 2020 (against USD). The move was a response to the outcome of the second...
European markets trade higher DE30 halts recovery at 15,415-15,440 pts price zone Qatar Airways sues Airbus over jet defects European...
Turkish lira launched a massive reversal yesterday in the evening following a speech from Turkish President Erdogan. Erdogan announced new policies aim...
European markets set to open higher Retail sales data from Canada and Poland API report expected to show small drop in oil stockpiles European...
US indices slumped yesterday after the US infrastructure bill got delayed. However, major indices managed to finish the day off the session lows....
Markets refocused today on concerns about a new variant of the cornavirus. The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year...
We can observe solid volatility on the Turkish lira during the last hour. TRY was declining at the beginning of the day, but now it is gaining dramatically....
The major stock indices fell on Monday as investors continued to grapple with the resurgence of Covid cases spurred from the newfound omicron variant....
