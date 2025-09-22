SolarEdge dives the most in 7 months
SolarEdge (SEDG.US) shares are losing nearly 9% after the open, the most in 7 months, with 3 times the usual volume. The stock is losing almost 30% in...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Last week was marked by the long-awaited FOMC meeting, the pair ended up failing to get out of range. Let's take a closer l Technical Analysis...
The opening of a new week of trading on Wall Street brings declines for all indices, which are sinking after news of more national lockdowns, rising cases...
European equities plunge on US politics and European lockdowns DE30 tests 15,100 pts area Deutsche Telekom may sell radio tower business...
Omicron and uncertainty related to its impact on health and economy remains a source of concern. There still seems to be no consensus among scientists...
European markets set to open lower Delay to US infrastructure bill hits sentiment Netherlands announces 3-week Christmas lockdown European...
Stocks in Asia traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped over 2%, Kospi plunged 1.8%, S&P/ASX 200 finished 0.1% lower and indices...
In this webinar you will learn - how will tighter monetary policy affect markets in 2022? - will GBP gain on interest rate hikes in the UK? - can...
European indexes close lower Mixed moods on Wall Street EMISS and cryptocurrencies under pressure European indices finished today's session...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock dropped over 10% during today's session after the electric vehicle maker posted a quarterly loss of $1.23 billion for the third...
During today's session Williams, the head of the Fed from New York, spoke about monetary policy. It is worth mentioning that the NY FED chairman ...
Major central banks announced their final 2021 policy decision this week and markets are starting to look towards the Christmas period. Magnitude of data...
US stock opened lower Tech stocks under pressure Oracle (ORCL.US) stock plunges following acquisition news US indices launched today's...
Ripple sales rose sharply through 2021 Increasing number of daily active users despite low volume Rising demand from larger investors Despite...
European indices trade lower DE30 testes erases post-FOMC jump Adidas (ADS.DE) announces buyback programme European stock...
Collapse of the Turkish lira continues. Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey lowered 1-week repo rate by another 100 basis points yesterday sending lira...
Bitcoin remains under pressure. Main cryptocurrency broke below the mid-term upward trendline at the beginning of December and the downward move has slowed...
European stock markets set to open lower German IFO index for December Final November's CPI data from euro area Week...
US indices dropped yesterday and erased all of the post-FOMC jump. S&P 500 dropped 0.87%, Nasdaq slumped 2.47%, Russell declined 1.95% while...
ECB reduces pandemic bond buying, but pledges further stimulus BoE unexpectedly rises interest rates Nasdaq slumps as post-Fed rally losses momentum Major...
