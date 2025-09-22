Accenture stock surges on upbeat earnings
Accenture (ACN.US) stock jumped at one point more than 10% during today's session after the IT consulting company posted better-than-expected quarterly...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Accenture (ACN.US) stock jumped at one point more than 10% during today's session after the IT consulting company posted better-than-expected quarterly...
For some time now, central banks around the world have changed the direction of monetary policy. Now, changes are also introduced by the largest and most...
Precious metals are performing very well today, which is an extension of yesterday's session, which was driven by the Fed's decision. US central...
US stock opened higher, however buyers failed to uphold momentum Mixed set of economic data from the US AT&T (T.US) stock price rises after...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) decreased to 57.8 in December from 58.3 in November, below analysts’ expectations of 58.5. The reading pointed...
Comments from BoE governor after the publication of interest rates decision: - There are signs of more sustained price pressures which are...
Industrial production in the US increased 0.5% from a month earlier in November, easing from an upwardly revised 1.7% growth in October and missing...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2021 is over already and investors have a full picture of how US companies performed in the July-September period. However,...
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.00 %, as widely expected. Central bank announced a reduction in the pace of its asset purchases...
The German benchmark index continues to rise on Thursday, but can the short-term uptrend also be confirmed by a higher high? D1 chart The DE30...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Decision was closely watched as some economists expected that the bank will deliver...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT decided to cut the 1-week repo rate again, this time...
There are numerous central bank monetary policy announcements scheduled for today but the one from the Bank of England at 12:00 pm GMT will be the most...
European indices rally following gains on Wall Street yesterday DE30 tests resistance zone at 15,725 pts Australian Qantas to place...
The Bank of England and European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decisions today at 12:00 and 12:45 pm GMT, respectively. Rate decisions from...
Flash PMI indices for December from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French manufacturing and services indices...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs for December from Europe and the United States Rate decision from SNB, Norges Bank,...
In spite of FOMC decision yesterday being rather hawkish, US indices experienced a massive reversal after the announcement and recovered from earlier...
Mixed moods in Europe FED doubles the pace of tapering Oil stockpiles in the US fell more than expected European indices finished today's...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell has just ended and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key takeaways from...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator