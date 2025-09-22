Powell Press Conference: Key Takeaways
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell has just ended and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key takeaways from...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
It’s not only doubling the taper – one of the messages from the materials is much steeper before curve of future expected rate increases. The...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected. The...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) stock soars more than 14.0% after the drugmaker announced that recent data regarding its Covid-19 antibody therapy, which was...
US retail trade rose 0.3% from a month earlier in November after surging 1.8% in October and well below market expectations of 0.8%, adding to signs of...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for 7:00 pm GMT. Volatility is expected to be elevated across many markets. US100, GOLD and DE30 usually...
US stock opened lower Retail sales well below forecasts Fed policy decision in the evening Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock surges on upbeat guidance US...
US retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Daimler to pay out 2021 bonuses of up to €6,000 per worker European...
Fed to conclude a “meeting of the Year” today Quicker taper and hints on rate hikes expected Decision at 7pm GMT, conference...
The Federal Reserve will announce the latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm GMT. A decision to accelerate the pace of tapering of asset purchases...
European markets set to open flat Fed policy decision in the evening US retail sales expected increase in November for the fourth...
US indices dropped yesterday but managed to close off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% lower and Nasdaq dipped 1.14% Trading...
Mixed moods in Europe Wall Street slides ahead of FED meeting Precious metals took a hit after US PPI inflation reading Dogecoin gains after Musk's...
The main US stock indices started today’s trading today below yesterday's close. Despite an attempt to rebound in the first minutes of the session,...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) shares surged more than 7.0% during today's session after Piper Sandler upgraded its investment stance on the maker of plant-based...
US stock opened lower US PPI inflation rises more than expected Recent studies reveal Pfizer (PFE.US) Covid pill and vaccine effective against omicron US...
In the afternoon we can observe a clear sell-off in the precious metals market, which accelerated after the publication of PPI inflation from the US. Gold...
Oil: Oil is trying to recover recent losses, but price remains consolidating near key resistance levels (bottom end of upward channel) IEA and...
