DE30 erases early gains and tests 15,600 pts support
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European indices erase early gains DE30 tests 15,600 pts support BMW to start X5 production in China European indices gave...
The FOMC meeting is a top event of the week. The US central bank will announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 7:00 pm GMT. As it will be...
Indices try to recover after yesterday's drop US PPI data, API oil inventories report Investors await central bank decisions...
Major cryptocurrencies as well as alt coins have been traded lower as of late. Sell-off intensified yesterday's, pushing Bitcoin 7% lower and Ethereum...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as investors prepare for potential policy tightening from the Fed on Wednesday. S&P 500 dropped...
Worse sentiment on the stock market US500 reached key short-term support USD strongest among the majors Investors await the Fed Despite...
The beginning of the new trading week on Wall Street starts quite flat. Currently, all indices representing the condition of the US economy are slightly...
Harley Davidson (HOG.US), the well-known brand of motorcycle manufacturer from the United States is gaining up to 10% in pre-market trading today. This...
Over the past week the pair EUR/USD has remained stuck between the range 1.13568-1.12602. However, this week could be especially important for the main...
Turkish currency is having another highly volatile session today. USDTRY launched a new week with an over-3% bullish price gap, following relatively calm...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts but failed to break above SAP jumps following upgrade at UBS European...
USDCAD is trading higher today, thanks to the strength of the US dollar. However, it does not mean that the Canadian dollar can be named a laggard. In...
European markets set to open higher today BoC Governor to make policy announcement this afternoon FOMC, SNB, CBRT, BoE and ECB to...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.76%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.35% higher while Kospi dropped 0.20%....
In this webinar we will discuss: Will the Fed pave the way for higher interest rates? Why did indices recover from Omicron so quickly? What else...
Today’s session saw US Indices start with gains despite elevated inflation levels and as preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data came in above...
The Federal Reserve, ECB, BoJ and Bank of England will announce monetary policy next week. Each central bank may make major announcements, so traders should...
A preliminary indication of the University of Michigan sentiment index showed an improvement in overall consumer sentiment. The index rose from 67.4 to...
Indices in the United States start today's session with gains despite elevated inflation levels. The CPI data reading was in line with analysts'...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for November has just been released. Headline inflation as expected rose to 6.8% YoY in November, compared to 6.2%...
