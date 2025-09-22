💲 Dollar strengthens ahead of CPI data
The greenback appreciates ahead of the release of key data from the US economy. It is expected that CPI inflation accelerated in November to 6.8% YoY from...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European stock markets opened lower German inflation rate highest since 1992 Daimler (DAI.DE) shares fell sharply following Daimler Truck market...
WTI crude futures fell sharply yesterday as traders reassessed the demand outlook following recent mixed news regarding Omicron strain. Earlier studies...
European markets set to open lower US CPI data in focus Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Futures markets point to a lower opening of today's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 fell 0.72%, Dow Jones closed around the flatline and Nasdaq dropped 1.71%. Russell 2000...
Today's session was not a very volatile one. In fact, we did not observe any sudden twists and turns; rather, from the beginning, the mood was rather...
Volatility in the markets is rather low today. In fact, the biggest focus today is on CO2 permits, which are heading towards the €100 per contract...
Chevron (CVX.US) announced that its subsidiary Chevron Shipping has joined the Sea Cargo Charter initiative, which works to reduce CO2 emissions in the...
Indices on Wall Street start today's trading with declines Lowest number of jobless claims since 1969 Amazon (AMZN.US) with €1.28...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.184 million in the week ended December 4, the lowest since September 1969, compared to...
The German benchmark index has interrupted its rally and corrects a small part of its recent gains. D1 chart The DE30 continues to pull back on Thursday...
European stock markets opened mixed Upbeat German trade data Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) may have breached criminal settlement Mixed moods prevail...
Carbon emission prices have soared through December to record highs above 90.00, driven by strong technical buying and measures announced by Germany's...
European markets set to open higher US weekly jobless claims EIA natural gas storage Futures markets point to a slightly higher opening of...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.31%, Dow Jones added 0.10% and Nasdaq moved 0.64% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
Today's session did not really bring much volatility to the markets. The most key news of the day seems to have been about coronavirus vaccines from...
One of the biggest air carriers in the United States, Southwest Airlines (LUV.US) today released its Q4 2021 earnings outlook and provided guidance for...
US crude inventories have been very stable recently, which is also due to year-end seasonality. However, the decline in inventories at 240,000 bbl is smaller...
NATGAS Let’s start today’s analysis with NATGAS. The commodity has slumped recently because meteorologists believe that the current month...
As expected, the Bank left the interest rate at 0.25%, although it is worth remembering that BoC was one of the first banks to start the process of...
