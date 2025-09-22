Canadian rates unchanged!
As expected, the Bank left the interest rate at 0.25%, although it is worth remembering that BoC was one of the first banks to start the process of...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
The opening of markets in the US shows a slowdown in the 2-day cycle of rallies, despite the positive announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech, which reported...
Major indices rose sharply on Wednesday after Pfizer (PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) confirmed that three vaccine doses neutralize Omicron variant, while...
European stock markets opened mixed DAX swing between gains and losses HelloFresh (HFG.DE) shares plunged on weak 2022 guidance European indices...
Today traders will be watching the BoC meeting, looking for some clues for the next steps of the monetary authority after better-than-expected employment...
The overall technology sector strongly rebounded behind semiconductor manufacturers, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index rising 5.0%. Heavyweight NVIDIA...
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of Canada interest rate decision DOE report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 2.07%, Dow Jones added 1.40% and Nasdaq moved 3.03% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
Upbeat sentiment in European and US equity markets AUDUSD rebound Crude oil continues its upward movement Bitcoin returns above $50 000 Today's...
Today's session has seen very good sentiment on the equity market. As a result of the positive mood seen during the European session, the main US stock...
The biotech company Novavax (NVAX.US) has risen more than 20% during today's trading session on Wall Street, following news from the head of the European...
Cryptocurrencies are an increasingly important asset class that has grown strongly in popularity over the past several months. Concerns about inflation...
Wall Street extend gains thanks to fading concerns over Omicron US500 holds support at 61.8 Fibo retracement Intel (INTC.US) shares...
Preliminary considerations Alibaba (BABA.US) shares are now trading at roughly the same valuation level as during the Chinese stock market crash...
Oil: Concerns about the omicron seem to have less and less impact on demand Goldman Sachs previously indicated that the market has priced in a...
Since the beginning of today's session, we have seen a clear acceleration of increases on indices, especially in Europe. It is worth paying attention...
European stock markets opened higher German investor morale above expectations Delivery Hero (DHER.US) stock surges as worries over new EU rules...
Cryptocurrencies took a beating over the weekend, however Ethereum managed to outperform Bitcoin and erase most of the recent losses. Also CME Group had...
European markets set to open higher German ZEW index API report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a higher opening of today's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.17%, Dow Jones added 1.87% and Nasdaq moved 0.93% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
