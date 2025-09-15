US100 Gains 0.7% Ahead of NFP Data📈
The final trading session of each month's first week brings the publication of crucial US labor market data. Today's NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls) report...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Eurozone CPI YoY Flash Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 2.2%) MoM: 0.6% vs 0.5% exp. and 0.6% previously Core: 2.7% vs 2.5% exp....
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for April: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.1; forecast 50.0; previous 49.5; 08:30 AM BST, Switzerland...
RWE AG received a positive assessment from Redburn, which initiated coverage with a "Buy" recommendation and a price target of €42 Deutsche...
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, represented by US100, exhibited mild gains on Friday following Thursday's mixed earnings results from tech giants,...
Today's economic calendar features key Eurozone inflation data and the critical US nonfarm payrolls report. Markets will be monitoring these indicators...
Asian markets rally on China's openness to trade talks with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading gains, surging 2.2% as Chinese tech heavyweights...
Amazon (AMZN.US) is down 4% in after-hours trading despite beating estimates for Q1 2025 earnings. Investors are mostly concerned by the downbeat guidance...
Recent Big Tech earnings have filled Wall Street with broad optimism. The Nasdaq is up (+2.15%), S&P 500 (+1%), Dow Jones (+0.6%), and Russell...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.7; previous 50.2; 03:00...
US indices are opening with modest gains, as market enthusiasm is driven by better-than-expected company earnings. Yesterday, strong reports were released...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 226.00K; previous 220.50K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
Ukraine signed a mineral agreement with the USA yesterday, April 30, 2025. The document outlines a framework for economic partnership, focusing on Ukraine’s...
Tesla shares have erased earlier losses and are now up 0.70% in premarket trading after the company firmly denied reports that it is searching for a replacement...
Cryptocurrencies continue to rally on a wave of positive news. Bitcoin breaks through 96,000 USD, gaining over 2.00%, following reports that World Liberty...
Meta Platforms (META.US) is up 6.30% in pre-market trading following quarterly earnings release. The company posted a better-than-expected Q1 report and...
The Bank of Japan left the short-term interest rate unchanged at +0.50% during its May 1 meeting but presented clearly more cautious forecasts. In the...
In recent weeks, Bitcoin has recorded impressive gains – since the beginning of April, it has risen by nearly 28% from its local lows. Ethereum has...
The key reports of the day will be the U.S. manufacturing PMI and ISM for April. These publications will be especially worth monitoring in the context...
Market volatility in the Asia-Pacific region is limited today. China has begun its long Labor Day holiday week, with stock markets closed from May...
