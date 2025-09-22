Morning wrap (07.12.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.17%, Dow Jones added 1.87% and Nasdaq moved 0.93% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Good sentiment in the stock market Gas market tumbles Cryptocurrencies try to make up for weekend losses JPY and CHF are...
US gas prices are falling as mild weather forecasts offset heating demand and allayed fears of gas shortages in the market that supported the recent price...
Tesla (TSLA.US) share prices are falling after news that the SEC has opened an investigation into defective solar panels created by Elon Musk's company....
Today's session is proving relatively calm as the economic calendar is largely empty with no major macro data to be released and investors are still...
Wall Street starts the week with gains Omicron fears ease Electric carmaker Lucid (LCID.US) has received a subpoena from the SEC Indices...
Crypto market cap drops below $2.2 trillion Bitcoin price below $50,000 Cardano social and on-chain volume is on the rise The past week was...
European stock markets opened higher German factory orders fell sharply in October Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at...
DOGECOIN price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has struggled since the flash-crash on early Saturday. While traders were able to rally price...
Today's session starts quite positively for oil. We have a big bullish price gap and the WTI price is approaching $68.00 level. From the bulls perspective,...
European markets set to open higher BoE's Broadbent speech Second-tier data from US and Europe Futures markets point to a slightly higher...
In this webinar we will discuss: Hawkish Powell stiffens tech stocks Oil recovers as Saudis lift prices 10 stocks to watch – December edition You...
US futures trade slightly above Friday's closing prices Mixed sentiment prevails in Asia. Nikkei fell 0.40%, S & P / ASX 200 added 0.05% and...
Wall Street under pressure, US100 lowest since September Mixed US payrolls data Canada jobless rate at new pandemic low Today's...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) stock slumped 40% during today's session after the business software company offered earnings guidance below expectations, suggesting...
Virus situation and expectations ahead of December's Fed meeting will remain key themes in the markets next week. More data on effectiveness of available...
Friday's primary focus was the November jobs report, which revealed the US economy added fewer jobs than expected throughout November, indicating that...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply on Friday, with NASDAQ being the worst performer, after hawkish comments from FED James Bullard and a better than...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 69.1 in November from 66.7 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and beating analysts’...
US stocks mixed NFP report well below expectations Didi Global (DIDI.US) stock will be delisted from NYSE Mixed moods prevail on Wall Street as...
