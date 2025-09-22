BREAKING: USD plunges after downbeat NFP report
The US economy unexpectedly added only 210k jobs in November, compared to 604k increase in October, well below market expectations...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
The US economy unexpectedly added only 210k jobs in November, compared to 604k increase in October, well below market expectations...
US non-farm payrolls report at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Market expects another month of solid above-500k jobs growth. Continuation...
European stock markets erase gains DE30 pulls back after failed test of 200-session moving average Delivery Hero, HelloFresh drop...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that will be more active today. November's jobs reports from both the United States and Canada will be released today...
European markets set to open higher Jobs data from United States and Canada Services ISM expected to show a deterioration Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, erasing part of Wednesday's sell-off. S&P 500 gained 1.42%, Dow Jones added 1.82% and...
European equities end session in red US indexes rebound OPEC+ will increase output in January by 400,000 bpd European indices finished...
Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock jumped more than 14% during today's session after the cloud data company posted strong fourth-quarter guidance and solid...
The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits last week shot back up to 222k from a five-decade low of 194k in the previous period and below analysts’...
Oil has reacted strongly to the news that OPEC + will sticj to its production plan. However, the statement is to say that in the event of further major...
US stock opened higher US jobless claims rise less than expected Apple (AAPL.US) warned suppliers on weakening iPhone demand Major Wall Street...
The latest reports indicate the continuation of the current OPEC + policy with regard to increasing production. Therefore, in January, we can expect an...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.222 million in the week ended November 27, compared to 0.194 million reported...
Emergence of a new coronavirus variant - Omicron - that is said to be more transmissible and have more severe symptoms triggered volatile moves on the...
NFP report for October to be released on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Powell made a hawkish turn during congressional testimonies this week Wage...
European markets trade lower DE30 fails to break above 61.8% retracement Thyssenkrupp release mid-term margin forecasts European...
Turkish lira is drawing a lot of attention as of late, thanks to the shenanigans of the Turkish president. Erdogan continues to exert pressure on the Central...
European indices set to open lower OPEC+ meeting Fed speakers in the evening European index futures point to a lower opening...
US indices plunged yesterday with downward momentum increasing after the first Omicron case was reported in the United States. S&P 500 dropped...
European equities partially recover from recent sell-off First case of the new Omicron variant confirmed in the US US crude stocks drop less than...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator