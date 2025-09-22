Merkel proposes restrictions for the unvaccinated - DAX pulls back
Chancellor Merkel will step down from her post on Thursday, but today she spoke about the potential measures that the current government should take. In...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Ambarella (AMBA.US) stock skyrocketed 25% after the semiconductor producer posted better than expected quarterly results. The company earned 57 cents...
The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things around the world. From an investor's perspective, volatility in the financial markets has never...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell less than expected while gasoline...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 61.1 in November from 60.8 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and slightly above analysts’...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Index got stuck in a local trading range following recent...
ADP report on change in US employment in November was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 500k jobs following a downwardly...
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock plunged more than 6% in pre-market despite the fact that the company posted strong quarterly results. The software giant...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 defends lower limit of market geometry Allianz reportedly abandons plan for expansion on...
Turkish lira has been in freefall for several months. Bearish momentum on TRY market intensified this week as it became evident that Erdogan will not back...
GBPUSD plunged yesterday following hawkish comments from Jerome Powell. Fed Chair said that a quicker pace of tapering seems to be needed, cementing expectations...
European stock markets set to open higher Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress ADP report expected to show 500k jobs...
US indices plunged yesterday as Powell said that quicker pace of tapering seems to be needed and inflation can no longer be seen as transitory S&P...
European equities fell to multi-week lows Wall Street under pressure following Powell testimony FED will discuss speeding up taper process in December Moderna...
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG.US) shares fell more than 5% during today's session after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company to equal-weight from overweight...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before Congress and their comments cause some movement on the markets....
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 109.5 in November, from the previous month's 113.8 and compared to market expectations...
US stock opened lower Moderna CEO expects existing vaccines to be less effective against Omicron Jerome Powell to testify in Congress at 3:00...
Oil: Oil prices fell sharply amid the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus, which may reduce oil demand Additional severe mobility restrictions...
European markets trade lower DE30 climbs back above 15,000 pts Travel-related stocks slump on restrictions fears European...
