🛢 Oil drops after Moderna CEO comments 🔬
The Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said during today's Asian session that it is probable that currently available vaccines will turn ineffective...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
New variant of coronavirus - Omicron - sent shockwaves across the global financial markets on Friday. While risk assets recovered somewhat on Monday, another...
European indices set to open lower on renewed virus fears Jerome Powell to testify in Congress at 3:00 pm GMT Euro area inflation...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.32%, Dow Jones moved 0.68% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.88% Monday's...
European indices close higher US won't consider lockdown US stock and cryptocurrencies rebound as Omicron fears calm Precious metals under...
Twitter's (TWTR.US) stock price jumped more than 12.0% in the premarket in the wake of reports that co-founder Jack Dorsey was stepping down as the...
NATGAS prices plunged more than 10% today due to the emergence of new weather forecasts, according to which temperatures are expected to be higher than...
US stocks opened higher Omicron fears ease Moderna (MRNA.US) stock surges on vaccine news US indices launched today's session higher,...
Bitcoin price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level Number of Ethereum unique addresses broke four million Cardano network activity...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 5.2 % YoY in November, the highest since August of 1993 from 4.5% YoY in previous month and above market...
European indices recover slightly after Friday's sell-off DE30 halts advance after test of 15,450 pts area Friday's winners...
The pair EUR/USD has been trading lower recently. However, in Friday's session the pair managed to reach the technical target of the chart pattern...
Risky assets are recovering today following a massive sell-off on Friday. European indices and US futures trade higher. However, the biggest moves can...
European markets expected to open higher Flash inflation readings from Spain and Germany Speeches from ECB, BoC, BoJ and Fed heads Futures...
Moods improved at the beginning of a new week as new coronavirus variant Omicron is said to cause only mild symptoms European and US equity...
In this webinar we will discuss: Could Omicron sell-off extend beyond Friday? What OIL traders should watch for? How FOMC policy narrative could...
European indices finished deeply in red Wall Street plunged on new virus strain Oil plunges on renewed Covid travel fears European indices...
Uber (UBER.US) stock dropped more than 5.0% during today's session as the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in South Africa raised concerns of fresh...
Virus is once again on top of the agenda following a massive sell-off on stock exchanges on Friday. Investors fear that new, more dangerous variants will...
WTI crude tumbles more than 12% below $70 per barrel, the lowest level since September as new coronavirus strain triggered concerns regarding potential...
