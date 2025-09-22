Latest news on new COVID-19 variant
New reports on the South African strain of the coronavirus: Studies on the efficacy of current Pfizer vaccines should be available within 2 weeks It...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US stocks tumbled Wall Street session to end at 6:00 pm GMT Drug makers stocks gain as new strain of COVID-19 appears US indices launched...
The new South African variant of the coronavirus is shaking the market. More importantly, it is not difficult due to the limited number of investors in...
News of yet another, more dangerous Covid variant took markets by a surprise today. Risk assets like equities or industrial commodities plunged while safe...
During today's session, we can observe a clear risk-off sentiment also in the cryptocurrency market. No particular information hit the market, so the...
European stock markets plunge on new virus fears DE30 bounces 200 points off daily lows Airbus and Lufthansa slump as new variant...
Global financial markets are being roiled by fears over a new coronavirus variant from South Africa. The variant is said to be more transmissibles than...
Risk assets sink today as investors are concerned about a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. New variant is said to be more transmissible...
New virus variant dents risk moods DAX futures point to an over 400-point bearish gap at cash session launch Wall Street session...
Risk sentiment deteriorated during the Asian session as markets became worried about a new coronavirus variant from South Africa. Nu variant is said...
Major cryptocurrencies move higher US markets closed for Thanksgiving Lower volatility in the stock market Dollar slips slightly in muted trading One...
The New Zealand dollar weakened against the US dollar recently after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted interest rates by 25 bps to 0.75%, while many...
Remy Cointreau (RCO.FR) stock jumped over 11% during today's session after the French drinks group announced that earnings doubled in the first half...
Recent data releases, central bankers' comments and eventually Powell's re-election as Fed chairman make Goldman Sachs expect a very hawkish narrative...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Price did not manage to break above the resistance area at $1,870 and sellers regained...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released. As expected, the ECB Minutes did not present any new information regarding further...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 attempts to climb back above 23.6% retracement Daimler and BMW welcome policy plans of new...
US markets are closed today as the United States celebrates Thanksgiving holiday. Unable to trade stocks, US traders will have to look elsewhere for some...
European markets set to open higher US markets closed for Thanksgiving ECB minutes in the spotlight Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq moved 0.44% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.15%. Dow Jones lagged...
