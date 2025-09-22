Morning wrap (25.11.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq moved 0.44% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.15%. Dow Jones lagged...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Mixed moods in Europe US jobless claims reached 5-decade low FOMC Minutes did not bring much surprise European indices finished today's...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in November have just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. FOMC Minutes did not...
GAP(GPS.US) stock fell over 20.0% during today’s session after the apparel retailer posted disappointing quarterly figures in part due to supply...
The number of US citizens applying for unemployment benefits tumbled in the week ending November 20th to the lowest level in more than half a century,...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories increased unexpectedlywhile gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Recently information appeared that the ruling coalition in Germany (SPD, Greens and FDP) rejected Merkel's proposal to introduce a lockdown in the...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose to 0.4 % month-over-month in Octobber, following 0.2 % gain in September, in line with market...
US stock opened amid rising bond yields Initial jobless claims reached lowest level since 1969 Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock sinks over 25% on lackluster...
The US economy expanded an annualized 2.1% on quarter in Q3 2021, slightly higher than 2% in the advance estimate, but below forecasts of 2.2%. The update...
The United States will celebrate Thanksgiving holiday this week and it will have an impact on the trading hours of US assets. There will be no trading...
Shares of Zoom Video plunged almost 15% on Tuesday Fiscal-Q3 results slightly better than expected Slowdown in large client growth Customers...
Wall Street finished mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq (US100) closing lower for a second straight session, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pushed investors...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 attempts to break below support at 15,940 Draegerwerk slumps on lacklustre 2022 guidance European...
Russell 2000 (US2000) and Nasdaq-100 (US100) have been lagging S&P 500 (US500) and Dow Jones after US President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for...
European indices set to open higher US data dump ahead of Thanksgiving FOMC minutes in the evening Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.17%, Dow Jones added 0.55%, Nasdaq dropped 0.50% and Russell 2000 moved...
European equities finished in red, DE30 at 3-week low US tech stocks under pressure US 10 Year Treasury yields jumped above 1.65% Washington will...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock plunged more than 15.0% during today's session, despite the fact that the electronics retailer posted solid quarterly figures....
US PMI surveys for November showed mixed data US Service Index drops to lowest in two months US Manufacturing Index rose more than expected to 59.1 Today's...
