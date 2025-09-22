MACRO: PMI data suggests that US inflation likely to remain elevated
US PMI surveys for November showed mixed data US Service Index drops to lowest in two months US Manufacturing Index rose more than expected to 59.1 Today's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
US PMI surveys for November showed mixed data US Service Index drops to lowest in two months US Manufacturing Index rose more than expected to 59.1 Today's...
Silver extended losses below the key psychological level of $24.00 per ounce on Tuesday, the lowest level since the beginning of the month and following...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 59.1 in November from 58.4 in October, slightly above analysts’ expectations of 59.0. The reading...
US stocks opened mixed US 10 Year Treasury yields jumped above 1.64% US is ready to release crude from strategic reserves Zoom Video Communications...
Oil prices jumped this afternoon. The upward move was launched after White House officially announced the release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR)....
Turkey's lira plunged nearly 19% during today's session after President Erdogan defended his central bank’s continued contentious interest...
Biden nominates Powell for Fed chair More hawkish pick than Brainard Potential for quicker policy normalization US dollar...
The price of coffee, similar to other commodities, has soared in recent months. On an annual basis coffee prices on the stock exchanges jumped nearly 100%....
Oil Oil prices pulled back as markets starts to price in a potential coordinated release of strategic reserves According to Goldman Sachs,...
Stocks drop as rate hike odds jump DE30 tries to recover from morning drop E.ON (EOAN.DE) drops after disappointing expansion plan European...
Flash PMI indices for November from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT respectively. Releases from both countries turned out...
Oil prices continue to drift lower as market prices in potential strategic oil reserve releases. It is said that the United States, Japan, South Korea,...
European markets expected to open lower today Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Biden to deliver speech at 7:00 pm GMT Futures...
US indices launched yesterday's trading in upbeat moods but the majority of gains were erased by the time the market closed. Dow Jones gained...
Mixed moods in Europe S&P and Dow reached new ATH after Powell nomination Cryptocurrencies swing between gains and losses Precious metals...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock plunges more than 12.0% following Friday’s news that Ford (F.US) and Rivian have dropped plans to jointly develop an...
S&P500 and Nasdaq hit new ATH’s Powell to be re-nominated as Fed chair Astra Space (ASTR.US) stock surges after company launched rocket...
We can observe increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market in the afternoon. Bitcoin moved $2,000 higher in just several minutes and the price reached...
El Salvador is planning to issue $1 billion bitcoin bond in order to build the world’s first Bitcoin City Cardano will be listed on Europe’s...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2021 is coming to an end. While companies will continue to report earnings throughout December, those that do usually...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator