📉 RUS50 plunges on invasion rumours
Russian indices are top laggards during the European trading session today. Russian RTS (RUS50) is trading over 3% lower while scale of moves on the other...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Russian indices are top laggards during the European trading session today. Russian RTS (RUS50) is trading over 3% lower while scale of moves on the other...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed test of 16,200 pts resistance Vonovia drops on capital increase news Majority...
The New Zealand dollar has been a solid performer among G10 currencies as of late. However, the US dollar performed even better, leading to a big drop...
European markets seen opening slightly higher New Fed Chair still not announced Earnings report from Zoom Video Communications Futures...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.1%, Kospi moved 1.4% higher and indices from China advanced....
Negative sentiment in Europe Mixed moods on Wall Street Austria introduces lockdown on Monday FED Clarida comments put pressure on...
FED member Richard Clarida is of the opinion that in December the central bank should consider accelerating the pace of the tapering process. At the same...
Workday (WDAY.US) stock plunged more than 7% early in the session before erasing some losses in the afternoon despite better than expected quarterly results....
Waller, which is a permanent voting member in the FOMC, has an important voice when it comes to potential changes in monetary policy. He’s today's...
Coronavirus pandemic re-emerged as a big source of risks in the market after European countries started to impose tougher restrictions. Developments in...
Shortly after the start of the US session, the House of Representatives, as expected, adopted President Biden's tax and expenditure plan. The plan...
US stock opened mixed Lockdown fears weigh on market sentiment Foot Locker (FL.US) stock plunged despite upbeat quarterly results US indices...
Canada retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be betterthan expected and caused some moves on the...
European markets drop on lockdown news DE30 reaches daily low near 16,140 pts HelloFresh gains, Lufthansa drops European...
European indices and US futures pull back after Austria decided to impose a nationwide lockdown, starting from Monday. Moreover, Austrian authorities announced...
Cryptocurrencies struggle to snap a 10-day long losing streak. Bitcoin dropped below $55,000 during the Asian session today, dropping over 20% off the...
European markets set for higher opening Vote on $1.9 stimulus plan could be held today in the House Biden expected to announce Fed...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq booked record closes yesterday, gaining 0.38% and 0.45% respectively. Dow Jones dropped 0.17% while Russell 2000 moved 0.56%...
Downbeat moods in Europe S&P and Nasdaq erased early losses Cryptocurrencies under selling pressure European finished today's session...
Cisco (CSCO.US) stock tumbles more than 8.0% after the networking hardware company reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator